Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun state said criminals are after his life because he is making life difficult for them

The governor, however, said he is waiting for the criminals, vowing not to relent in his efforts to make Ogun free of insecurity

Abiodun spoke at the launch of a security outfit in partnership with Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state

Abeokuta, Ogun state - Dapo Abiodun, the governor of Ogun state on Wednesday, February 2, raised alarm, saying criminals have threatened to go after him, following the anti-crime battle of his government.

Recall that Abiodun had on Friday, January 21, 2022, re-launched the state joint security outfit, code-named OP-MESA, where he declared war on kidnappers and yahoo boys in the state.

The governor of Ogun state, Dapo Abiodun, said criminals are after his life. Photo credit: @dabiodunMFR

But the governor, while speaking on Wednesday, in Abeokuta, hinted that the hoodlums are feeling the heat of the newly relaunched security outfit, Daily Trust reported.

Legit.ng gathers that he spoke at the “Ogun, Oyo Joint Security Meeting”, bilateral session organised by Ogun and Oyo state governments to finding solutions to the insecurity challenges in their states.

According to Abiodun, the criminals have decided to go after his life because he is making life unbearable for them.

The governor, however, dared the criminals, saying “I am waiting for them.”

He said:

“After we launched our OP-MESA last week, I understand that they have been working extremely hard, in fact, what I hear is that those criminals are now saying that Dapo Abiodun is making life unbearable for them and that they are going after me, well, let me assure you that I will continue to make life intolerable and unbearable for you and I’m waiting for you.”

Speaking on the meeting, Abiodun noted that kidnappings and other crimes are rampant at the border communities of the two states, hence, the bilateral agreement.

He added that both states have peculiar security challenges and they have been tackling it independently with their own mechanisms.

According to him, the joint security effort would promote sustained economic development in the neighboring states.

The governor added that following the recent relaunch of the security outfit OP-MESA, criminals have been feeling the heat of the anti-crime battles in the state.

He said:

“I will continue to make life intolerable for them (criminals) and I will continue to do it."

Seyi Makinde speaks

In his remarks, Governor Seyi Makinde said the joint security meeting “is the right thing to do and it is absolutely important we do it.”

The Oyo state governor said he and Abiodun had defied political party differences and pursued a common goal of fighting insecurity in their states.

He insisted that state policing is vital to addressing insecurity challenges at the grassroots.

