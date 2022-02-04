The Nigerian Customs Service is having difficulty combating smuggling in President Muhammdu Buhari's home state, Kastina

Over the years, ammunition and rice have been among the products seized and recovered by customs agents

However, with the growing tide of insecurity, Customs is finding it more difficult to keep track of the operations of dishonest persons

The Comptroller of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) in Katsina State, Wada Chedi, has explained why his agency has failed to check smuggling in the home state of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Chedi, who spoke during a stakeholders’ meeting on public and customs relations in Katsina, said the state has too many unofficial exit and entry routes, which smugglers exploit to bring in contrabands.

PremiumTimes report that the Custom officer also alluded that the number of customs officers is insufficient to prevent smuggling activities.

President Muhammdu Buhari hails from Kastina

Source: Facebook

He said:

“Our officers can’t be everywhere because even if you bring all the customs officers in Nigeria to Katsina, we can’t adequately man the borders, which is why we need the public to help us with credible information on smugglers.”

“There are people where these smugglers come into this state, and we want them to help us with information on the smugglers’ movement.

“There are 12 official borders in Katsina but as it is now, we have more than 100 entry and exit routes that these people follow to smuggle contraband.

The Guardian reports that he also stressed on the need for officers and we also do patrol to ensure that smugglers are apprehended.

Chedi also said smugglers, whom he said “are cunning in nature,” have now found collaborators in bandits.

He added:

“Some desperate smugglers in the state go to the extent of collaborating with bandits, whereby we used to have a lot of attacks and record casualties.

