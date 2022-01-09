Daniel Udoh, 38, has been arrested by the police in Ogun state for killing his secret lover's husband, Emaka Umonko

Umonko had confronted Udoh after suspecting the latter of having a secret love affair with his wife whose name was not revealed

The confrontation degenerated to a serious fight, with Udoh stabbing the deceased several times at his back and chest

Onipanu, Ogun state - The police in Ogun state have arrested a 38-year-old man, Daniel Udoh, for stabbing his mistress’ husband to death in the Onipanu area of the state.

The state police command's spokesman, Abimbola Oyeyemi, disclosed this via a statement on Sunday, January 9, Channels TV reported.

The Ogun state police command arrested Daniel Udoh for allegedly stabbing his lover's husband to death.

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng gathers that Oyeyemi identified the victim as Emaka Umonko; the husband to the woman with whom the suspect was allegedly having a secret love affair.

He said the suspect was arrested following a distress call received by the DPO Onipanu Divisional Headquarters.

Deceased husband confronted suspect

The police spokesman, Oyeyemi, saud the deceased had been suspecting that Udoh was going out with his wife and confronted him, leading to a serious fight between the two men.

The statement read:

“While the fight was going on, the suspect, a commercial driver, brought out a knife and used it to stab the deceased severally at his back and chest, following which the deceased collapsed.

“Upon the distress call, the DPO Onipanu Division, CSP Bamidele Job, quickly detailed his men to the scene, where the suspect was promptly arrested, and the knife recovered as an exhibit.”

Victim rushed to hospital

The victim, a welder, was rushed to State Hospital Ota but was unfortunately pronounced dead by the doctor on duty.

The remains of the victim were subsequently deposited at Ifo General Hospital mortuary for post mortem examination.

Lanre Bankole, the police commissioner in the state, has directed that the suspect be transferred to the homicide section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, for further investigation.

He will reportedly be charged to court as soon as investigation is concluded.

