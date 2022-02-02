The Gombe state chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) say they are been intimidated by security agencies

The state Christian body made the allegation in an open letter accusing the security agencies of undue interference

Gombe CAN also called on the governor of the state, Alhaji Inuwa Yahaya to intervene in the situation

Gombe - Christians in Gombe have kicked against what they described as “undue interference” in their affairs and leadership activities by security agents and suspected government officials.

They frowned at the cancellation of the grand reception for newly elected Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) leaders last Sunday, January 30 by security agents allegedly on the pretense of averting a crisis.

Governor Yahaya was also asked to intervene in the crisis by Gombe CAN. Photo credit: Gombe state government

The cancellation, according to them, and constant invitation of the newly elected Gombe CAN chairman Rev Fr Joseph Shinga by police for questioning were aimed at creating a rift in the body and attacking the Christian faith.

In a letter by Shinga, Gombe CAN warned against moves to pit Christians against themselves, declaring they will not succeed.

Part of the letter seen by Legit.ng read:

“It is becoming more official that the Christian religion in Gombe state has been manipulated and kept under multiple attacks over and over, most likely for the reason to start a war between ourselves.

“We have been confronted with this for a very long time and it is playing out more significantly at the watch of this administration.

“Our rightfully elected leadership of CAN Gombe state has been persistently distracted with consistent invitations to appear before the police unduly and till this moment, reasons are yet to be officially handed to the leadership of CAN at any level as to why these invitations have become a recurrent decimal.

“A grand reception of our elected CAN leaders should have been held but it was rudely suspended with less than 12hours to the event due to reasons that we are still shocked at. Plans were made, monies were spent, a lot were put together for the same event went with the wasted hours of yesterday.

“We are asking all Christians in Gombe and beyond to remain calm until when we shall further appear before the police on another invitation which will determine our clearance to fix a new date for the grand reception of our Gombe state CAN executive.

“We call on His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Gombe state, Alh. Muhamadu Inuwa Yahaya being the chief security officer, to immediately investigate and intervene on the so-called faction of the CAN leadership in the state, impersonating and parading as CAN leaders.”

