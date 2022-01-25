Another sad incident has occurred in Ogun state, and this has rendered residents in the area helpless

Unknown gunmen have carried out a deadly attack in the Alagodo of Agodo in Ewekoro LGA of Ogun state, and murdered Oba Ayinde Odetola

This sad incident which occurred on Monday, January 24, has been confirmed by the states police PPRO Abimbola Oyeyemi

On Monday, January 24, tragedy struck as the Alagodo of Agodo in Ewekoro Local Government Area of Ogun state, Oba Ayinde Odetola, was allegedly assassinated by some yet to be identified assailant.

Daily Trust reports that three other persons said to be friends of the deceased monarch were burnt to death.

According to the newspaper, Locals disclosed that the killings followed a clash over the chieftaincy title of the Alagodo. It was gathered that there was a crisis over who occupies the seat between Ake and Owu people of Egbaland.

Abimbola Oyeyemi, the state's police PPRO has confirmed the development. Photo credit: The Punch

How it happened

Sources said the late monarch was from the Ake section of Egba, but there had been misgivings that an Ake person cannot rule the town mostly dominated by Owu people.

Also, it was gathered that a brother to the late monarch was gruesomely murdered not long ago.

Oba Odetola was reportedly killed at about 11.00 am alongside his friends when they got to the town from an outing, a source said.

The Punch gathered that the whole town had been deserted following the incident.

One of the siblings of the late traditional ruler who identified herself as, Chief (Mrs) Adenike Akintade, confirmed the killing.

She said:

“I had just been discharged from hospital early this morning, only to start mourning the brutal assassination of my brother by 11 am. Kabiesi called me on Saturday, urging me to reduce my activities, saying stress could contribute to my illness.

“Oba Odetola lost his younger brother to the imbroglio some months ago; the young man was butchered by the so-called hoodlums, today, Kabiesi is no more, what a world.”

The state police public relations officer, Ogun command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed the incident on Monday night.

He said the hoodlums, after killing the traditional ruler, burnt him with his car.

Police react

Oyeyemi said the Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole and the Special Security Adviser to Governor Dapo Abiodun, Olusola Subair had visited the town for an on the spot assessment of the situation.

He added that though no arrest has been made, the CP had directed that the unit of the Criminal Investigation Department of the Police Command should commence investigation on the matter.

