Members of the Zamfara state House of Assembly are in pain over the death of one of their colleagues, Ibrahim Na’iddah

Na’iddah, according to media reports died after a protracted illness at the age of 68 on Saturday, January 29

The deceased lawmaker was buried at the Gusau Central Cemetery after funeral prayers were performed in accordance with Islamic rites

Gusau - The Zamfara state House of Assembly has lost one of its very prominent members, Ibrahim Na’iddah, who represented Gusau 2 Constituency.

Daily Nigerian reports that Na’iddah died from a protracted illness at 68 years in the morning of Saturday, January 29, at the at the Federal Medical Center, Gusau.

A Zamfara State House of Assembly, member, Alhaji Ibrahim Na’iddah has died. Photo credit: Isma'il Modi Bukkuyum

The tragic news was confirmed in a statement by Mustafa Jafaru-Kaura, the spokesman for the Assembly.

The deceased lawmaker was laid to rest at the Gusau Central Cemetery after funeral prayers were held at the Central Jumu’at Mosque Kanwuri area, The Eagle added.

He said:

“The funeral prayer was attended by the Speaker, Zamfara State House of Assembly, Nasiru Magarya, his Deputy, Musa Bawa and all members of the state House of Assembly and other government functionaries in the state.”

Nigerian lawmaker dies after Undergoing Surgery in One of His Legs

Legit.ng previously reported that the Plateau Assembly announced the death of member representing Pankshin South Constituency Henry Longs.

Longs of the All Progressives Congress (APC) died in Jos after undergoing a surgery.

The Chairman of the House Committee on Information, Philip Dasun, confirmed Longs’ death. He said: “It’s true we lost one of our members this evening.

The lawmaker representing Pankshin South State Constituency, Henry Longs.

Pain,tears as strange death hits southwest APC senator

Meanwhile, the wife of Senator Teslim Folarin (Oyo Central), Chief (Barr.) Angela Nwaka Folarin, passed on Friday, January 28.

Late Nwaka Folarin, as disclosed by Senator Folarin's special adviser on media and publicity, YSO Olaniyi, died at the age of 47.

Olaniyi revealed that the senator's wife who died in the United Kingdom (UK) was hale and hearty until her demise.

On his Facebook page, the senator lamented that his late wife was everything to him and noted that the vacuum she has left behind will be difficult to fill.

