Unknown men have struck again in Benue, killing Christopher Inalegwu, the elder brother of the state's commissioner of information, Michael Inalegwu

The 65-year-old was gunned down on his farm in Agatu local government area on Monday, January 31

The information commissioner who said the deceased was his only surviving sibling revealed how the incident happened

Agatu LGA, Benue state - Christopher Inalegwu, elder brother of the commissioner of information, culture and tourism in Benue state, has been shot dead.

Daily Trust reported that Inalegwu was killed on his farm in Aku village, Okololo ward of Agatu local government area, on Monday, January 31.

Witnesses said the 65-year-old was working on his farm when the gunmen accosted him and opened fire.

My brother's attack unprovoked - Information commissioner

Confirming the tragic incident, the information commissioner, Michael Inalegwu, said the attack on his brother was unprovoked.

He lamented the loss of his only surviving sibling, saying despite the pain, the people of Agatu and Benue by extension would not surrender to the caprices of evil men.

Inalegwu said after his brother was shot, it took a while before he was helped to a nearby hospital but there was no doctor in the facility.

He added that his brother who had sustained severe injury was thereafter moved to another hospital where he gave up the ghost few minutes on arrival.

His words:

“They opened fire on him at his farm in Aku in Agatu. We cannot be cajoled to submit our land."

The commissioner assured that the state government would do everything possible to moblise security to Gwer West and Agatu areas of the state where the inhabitants are presently under attack.

The police command in Benue state is yet to react to the incident.

Source: Legit.ng