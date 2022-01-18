Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi has been among continental giants as one of the champions of Blue Economy in Africa

The Nigerian minister of transportation is generally regarded as one of the shining stars of the Buhari administration

Amaechi, 56, a former governor of oil-rich Rivers state, is also heavily tipped as one of the likely successors of President Muhammadu Buhari

Freetown - Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio has among other Africans been nominated champion of Blue Economy in Africa.

Raila Odinga, who served as the Prime Minister of Kenya from 2008 to 2013, Nigeria's minister of transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, and others were also nominated for different categories within the Blue Economy.

Amaechi is generally regarded as one of the shining lights of the Buhari administration. Photo credit: Nur photo

All are set to be inaugurated on Saturday, March 12 at a public event in Nairobi, the capital of Kenya.

The award according to the organisers, the Africa Blue Economy Forum (ABEF), is in recognition of distinguished African professionals and political leaders who have made verifiable contributions towards the advancement of the blue (ocean) economy.

President Bio was nominated for the Economic Development category for providing political leadership, improved regulation by enforcing the rule of law, and promoting investments in the blue economy.

Raila Odinga was also nominated for the Livelihood Improvement category for promoting programs and efforts to improve livelihood and social inclusion in coastal communities in Kenya through harnessing blue economy opportunities in tourism, transport, and aquaculture.

Amaechi was nominated for the Maritime Security category.

A statement from the ABEF noted that:

“This is in recognition for his role in the introduction and implementation of deep blue security project which has led to a marked reduction of the incidences of piracy at sea and overall improvement of maritime security across the gulf of guinea.”

Nassim Oulmane, Chief Blue and Green Economy, of the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA), was nominated in the Climate Change and Economic Development category for his role in the promotion of multi-sectoral collaboration for advancing blue economy and climate change.

Barka Mossae of the African Union is the nominee for the Partnership category, in recognition of her role in promoting partnerships for the enhancing of the blue economy at the African Union.

Dr. Charles Philemon, the Acting Head of Publicity of ABEF said the Forum received several names of people across Africa for the various categories, but a thorough vetting process was embarked upon by the Steering Committee chaired by Nancy Kairara, a lawyer based in Mombasa, Kenya.

She explained that the selection was transparently based on agreed criteria backed by evidence of their work in their respective countries.

The ceremony is said to be the maiden edition of the Africa Blue Economy Champions Award 2021.

Legit.ng gathered that ABEF is a coalition of professionals, scholars, civil society organizations, and activists working for the advancement of the blue economy and sustainable development in the African continent.

ABEF seeks to achieve its objectives by raising awareness of the unique potential of the oceans to accelerate Africa’s sustainable development, providing training, seeking investments, and brokering partnerships.

2023: Northern group to draft Rotimi Amaechi into presidential race

Recall that some amalgamated groups in northern Nigeria have stated their resolve to draft Amaechi into the forthcoming 2023 presidential race.

The position of the group followed the outcome of its meeting held in Kaduna state on Tuesday, January 4.

According to them, Amaechi has been a loyal member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and should be rewarded with the presidential ticket by party members.

Amaechi named as one of the likely successors of Buhari

In a related development, Amaechi was recently named as one of the likely successors of President Buhari in 2023 by the leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele.

Amaechi's name was contained in the recent prophetic declarations for 2022 by Primate Ayodele.

Other names mentioned by Ayodele include Sokoto state governor; Aminu Tambuwal, minister of works and housing; Babatunde Fashola, former Senate President; Dr Bukola Saraki, minister of interior; Rauf Aregbesola, among others.

