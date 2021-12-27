As people all around the world continue to celebrate Christmas, the family of Nigeria's Ambassador to Benin have chosen an ideal place to have fun

Lt. General Tukur Buratai's household is at the palace of a Yoruba monarch where they are being treated to a royal feast

The Owu of Kuta kingdom has taken it upon himself to ensure that the Buratais have the best of experience this Christmas season

Having a friend and confidant appears to be one of the most important requirements needed for one to survive in life.

A strong relationship which they say is also key to human survival seems to be on the top list for former Nigerian Army chief of staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai and one of Yoruba's foremost traditional rulers, the Olowu of Owu Kuta, His Royal Majesty Oba Hameed Adekunle Oyelude Makama.

On Saturday, December 25, which was celebrated all over the world as Christmas day, the traditional leader hosted the children of the former army chief who is now an ambassador to the Republic of Benin.

Buratai's children arrived at the Olowu’s palace in the quiet town of Kuta, Osun State, for the holiday.

Legit.ng gathered that Oba Oyelude does not hide the fact that he is a friend to the military as his friendship with the military has its root in the 1990s when he was one of the right-hand aides to the former military president, retired General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida.

It is believed that it is this same trust built over the years that helped the monarch to better express his fondness for the Army when his paths crossed that of Ambassador Yusuf Buratai.

Speaking on how he feels about receiving his close friend and ally's children and family to spend the holidays in the palace especially with the current security situation in the country, an elated Owu of Kuta said this shows trust.

The Owu of Kuta said:

"When you have trust in a relationship, like a type he shares with Ambassador Buratai family, your friend comes to mind more when he is away.”

Indeed, for Ambassador Buratai’s family, it is homecoming in Owu Kuta as they were not only treated like royalty but also accorded the honour due to bonafide Owu Kuta kindred.

