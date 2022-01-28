The Assistant Inspector-General of Police, Mukan Gobum has advised youths of the southwest on how to prevent future marginalisation

Gobum recommended that the region encourage upright and responsible young people to apply for recruitment into the Nigeria Police Force

According to the AIG, not less than 10% of candidates in the 2021 recruitment of constables are from the southern part of the country

Ibadan, Oyo - Youths of the southwest region have been advised to join the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) to avoid marginalisation.

The Punch reports that the appeal was made by Mukan Gobum, the Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of the Zone 11 Command, Osogbo, Osun state.

Mukan Gobum, an assistant inspector-general of police has advised youths in the southwest region to join the force Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

Source: Facebook

Gobum who was represented by DCP Ganiyu Salami, made this known during a recruitment sensitisation and town hall forum held in Ibadan, Oyo state, on Wednesday.

The AIG in a statement by the Zonal Police Public Relations Officer, SP Benjamin Ayeni said less than 10% of the 81,005 candidates in the just concluded 2021 recruitment of constables are from the southern part of the country.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Southeast underrepresented in police recruitment

Onyemuche Nnamani, the commissioner representing the southeast zone in the Police Service Commission, (PSC) decried the underrepresentation of the zone in the on-going recruitment into the force.

Nnamani speaking at a sensitisation seminar in Enugu. expressed concern over youths of the region reportedly shunning a very crucial opportunity to join the police, The Guardian reports

The disheartened official noted that there can be absolutely no reasonable excuse for the people of the southeast to deny themselves such an opportunity.

Nigeria police releases fresh update on recruitment exercise, screening

In a previous report by Legit.ng, the ongoing recruitment into the police force has moved to a new phase following the plan by the federal government to increase the capacity of personnel.

Candidates who completed their online recruitment registration successfully in the ongoing 2021 police constables have been invited for physical and credential screening.

The police also released other details including, dates and venues for the training as well as all the requirements needed by the candidate to participate in the training exercise.

FG approves 20% salary increase for police officers

Meanwhile, twenty per cent increase in the salaries for personnel of the police force has been approved by the federal government.

The minister of Police Affairs, Muhammad Dingyadi made this known after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting in Abuja on Wednesday, December 15, 2021.

Dingyadi speaking to State House Correspondents revealed that the increase which will take effect from January 2022, is a product of the issues raised during the #EndSARS protests.

Source: Legit.ng