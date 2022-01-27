All applicants who have completed their online recruitment registration for the 2021 police recruitment exercise have been invited for screening

According to the police, both physical and credential screening would take place across the federation between February 1 to 20

Candidates are to come with specific items including t-shirts, shorts, two white flat files, recent passport photographs and many others

The ongoing recruitment in to the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has moved to a new phase following the plan by the federal government to increase the capacity of personnel.

Vanguard reports that candidates who completed their online recruitment registration successfully in the ongoing 2021 police constables have been invited for physical and credential screening.

The police has requested all candidates who have completed their online recruitment registration to apoear for screening. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

The police also released other details including, dates and venues for the training as well as all the requirements needed by the candidate to participate in the training exercise.

Frank Mba, the force spokesman made this known in a statement on Thursday, January 27, saying the screening is billed to take place from February 1 to 20 from 8am daily, The Punch added.

The exercise is being conducted at designated venues in states across the country by the force in conjunction with the Police Service Commission (PSC)

Candidates are to appear at the screening centres in their respective state of origin in white T-shirts and shorts.

Mandatory screening requirements are expected to be neatly arranged in two white flat files with recent passport photographs.

Other items include National Identity Number (NIN) original and duplicate copies of credentials O’ Level Result(s), certificate of origin and birth certificate/declaration of age; printout of application submission confirmation/profile page; and duly completed guarantor’s form.

Mba also noted that any candidate who fails to present above, will not be considered for screening.

Nigeria police releases fresh information on recruitment exercise

Legit.ng previously reported that the police on Thursday, January 6, released the list of the candidates who have qualified for the 2020 Police constables recruitment exercise.

a statement released by the spokesperson for the Enugu state police command, ASP Daniel Ndukwe, urged all the applicants to visit the police recruitment website to check if they are successful to participate in the training exercise.

