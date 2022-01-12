The spokesman of the PDP in Ebonyi state, Nwoba Chika Nwoba, allegedly slumped in court on Wednesday, January 12

Nwoba was dragged to the magistrate court 3 inside the Ebonyi judiciary headquarters over alleged spreading of fake news on social media

The PDP in Ebonyi alleged that Nwoba was beaten by Ebubeagu security officials who first arrested him before the police took over the matter

Abakaliki, Ebonyi state - Nwoba Chika Nwoba, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)'s publicity secretary in Ebonyi state, has slumped in court.

The Nation reported that Nwoba slumped around 3pm when he was brought to the magistrate court 3 inside the Ebonyi judiciary headquarters, Abakaliki, by the police on Wednesday, January 12.

Nwoba Chika Nwoba, the spokesman of the Ebonyi state chapter of the PDP who was arrested for spreading fake news, slumped in court.

The newspaper stated that the PDP spokesman had been in police detention since Sunday, January 9, when members of Ebubeagu security outfit handed him over after arrest.

Nwoba accused of spreading fake news on social media

Legit.ng gathered that Nwoba was arrested for allegedly spreading fake news on social media.

It was reported that the crime is punishable under the controversial cybercrimes law signed into law in 2021.

The Ebonyi state chapter of the PDP in the state had claimed that Nwoba was beaten by Ebubeagu officials who arrested him before the police rescued and placed him under arrest.

His lawyer, Luke Nkwegu, had reportedly complained that the police refused him medical treatment despite the injuries he sustained from the alleged beating.

When he was brought to court on Wednesday, he slumped as he was about entering the court.

Efforts to resuscitate him failed, forcing the police to rush him out of the court premises. The PDP chieftain was, however, shortly was brought back by the police, allegedly in a slumped state.

It was gathered that the court was waiting for the magistrate to appear for his arraignment.

Court gives order

Meanwhile, the magistrate court presided by Blessing Chukwu has adjoined the matter till Friday, January 14.

The court also ordered Nwoba be sent to the Police Clinic in Abakaliki for treatment.

It was gathered that the order was given following an application by the PDP spokesperson’s lawyer.

Nkwegu had prayed the court not to entertain the matter since his client was not in a capacity to stand trial due to ill health.

Though the police prosecutor, Mathis Eze, objected, the judge ordered that Nwoba be taken to the Police clinic for treatment.

Ebonyi governor's ex-aide arrested for spreading fake news, slumps on arraignment

In a related development, a former media aide to Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi state, Godfrey Chikwere, was recently arrested for allegedly spreading fake news and hate speech.

Chikwere reportedly made a post on his Facebook account that the Nigerian Army had lost self-respect and that politicians were the ones behind killings and would be the ones to give victims’ families money to startup businesses, in the state.

The former governor’s aide, popularly known as Baby Mouth, who was arrested and detained by the police following a petition by an Ebonyi state government official, slumped on Monday, October 11, at the facility where he was being detained.

