The Nigerian Army on Wednesday morning intercepted some armed members of the Oyo State Park Management System otherwise known as National Union Workers (NURTW) at Ita Awure/Efon Junction, Osun State.

They were arrested at about 3am.

The armed thugs were reportedly heading for Ekiti, to disrupt the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Primaries, slated for today.

The thugs were mobilised from Oyo State to prevent emergence of a certain candidate for the 2022 governorship election.

A source alleged that the Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, was supporting emergence of a former governor of the state, Segun Oni, while the immediate past governor of the state, Peter Ayodele Fayose and a senator representing Ekiti-South senatorial district, Olubunmi Olujimi, were supporting another candidate.

