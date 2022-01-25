An evangelist has explained why she left acting with Nollywood to become an ambassador of Christ and his church

Joy Edjeren said she was healed of an ailment that could have damaged her through God's intervention and without drugs

Edjeren also said her experience with her health and God made her write a book about her life on earth

A Nigerian-American born Evangelist, Joy Edjeren, has opened up on why she left the entertainment industry.

Edjeren who lives in Houston, Texas in the United States of America is a singer, actor and writer popularly known as JJ Bunny and Joy Orie.

In an exclusive chat with Legit.ng, Edjeren said she has been living in Houston, Texas from when she was 13-years-old.

She said she had made a career in the entertainment industry acting, singing and writing movies and was signed to the Atch Record Company and as a movie producer.

She has seven works to her credit.

Speaking about leaving the entertainment industry, Edjeren said she had to choose between living a secular lifestyle or embracing Christianity.

Married to Jonathan Edjeren, a pastor at a local church in San Antonio, Texas, the former Nollywood actress, who hails from Benue State, Nigeria, starred in movies like; The Groom’s Bride, Governor’s Gift, The Game and several other movies.

She said that during the days of her Nollywood acting she was referred to as JJ Bunny.

Also an author, Edjeren published a book titled, 'The Death and Birth of JJ Bunny: A First-hand Exposé on The Entertainment Industry'.

Edjeren became a born again lady, at the time she went to Ghana to shoot a movie, where she lived in a hotel room for eight months running scripts and productions.

She said:

"At some point, I had left for the US even when I had not finished my business in Ghana. I wanted to buy new dresses to fit into the roles I was to play in the films being produced in Ghana.

"On my way back to Ghana, after shopping in the US, I found out I was struggling with my health, I had to call my sister for prayers, which made me feel a bit better."

"Getting to Ghana my health issue increased, which made me miss the movie shoot. I was moved to different doctors but no solution.

Edjeren said that by the time she was taken to Abuja to see her sister, her health took a miraculous turn within 24 hours.

She finally wrote the book, 'The Death and Birth of JJ Bunny: A First-hand Exposé on The Entertainment Industry', to chronicle her life

According to her, her life is an inspiration on how her health issue stopped without taking medicine.

