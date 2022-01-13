The people of the southwest region will be experiencing some good times as the president has promised to complete major roads within the region

The assurance was made by the president during his visit to Ogun state where he commissioned several projects in the state

The president also said that the two major road construction in the region would be completed before the end of 2022

Nigeria's president, Muhammadu Buhari, on Thursday, January 13, promised that two major southwest roads would be completed before the end of 2022.

Daily Nigerian reports that the president said the Sagamu-Benin Expressway and the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway would be completed before the end of the year.

Speaking during his visit to Ogun state, where he addressed residents of the state after inaugurating some projects, the president said commended Governor Dapo Abiodun for delivering trail-blazing construction works.

Buhari described the projects by Governor Abiodun as commendable Photo: Olabode Richard Olatunde

Source: Facebook

Describing the Ogun state governor as a performing governor of Nigeria’s gateway state, President Buhari said Abiodun has delivered commendable works despite the prevailing and challenging circumstances occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

President Buhari said:

‘‘This has made Ogun state one of the safest and most peaceful States in the country and investors’ destination of choice."

‘‘You (Prince Abiodun) have justified the mandate of the people of Ogun State. You have represented our Party very well."

The Punch reports that the president also said the projects delivered by Governor Abiodun are quite impressive and worthy of emulation.

The president said the 14km Ijebu Ode-Mojoda-Epe Road inaugurated by him had been reconstructed into a modern expressway by the Governor Abiodun-led administration.

President Buhari arrives Ogun to commission projects as Lagos shuts highway

President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived at Ogun state to commission some projects initiated by the state government.

As a result of this, the Lagos state government has diverted traffic from the Epe/Ijebu-Ode Highway and Abeokuta Interchange.

According to Lagos state's commissioner for Transportation, Dr Frederic Oladeinde, alternative routes have been mapped out.

FG finally lifts suspension on Twitter operations in Nigeria

After about seven months, the Nigerian government said it has now lifted the suspension of Twitter operations in the country.

The announcement was made by Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, the director-general of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA).

Abdullahi explained that the development followed President Buhari's approval, adding that the suspension will take effect from 12 am, Thursday, January 13.

Source: Legit.ng