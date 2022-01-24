The thugs who brutalised a lady - Fadila Abdulrahman - over her criticism of a Borna state lawmaker have been arrested by the police

This follows the directive of Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno state who was reportedly angry at the situation

The thugs said to be loyal to the lawmaker, were seen slapping Abdulrahman in her shop at Shehu Sanda Kyarimi Park in Maiduguri

The lady had in Facebook criticised Ahmad Satomi Grema, a lawmaker representing Jere federal constituency.

The thugs who brutalised Fadila Abdulrahman have been arrested by the police. Photo: Nigeria police

The goods in the shop were destroyed and the facility vandalised. A security source told that the thugs in the viral video were identified and apprehended.

Speaking on the development, a source said:

“Last night, His Excellency was extremely angry. He is vehemently opposed to political thuggery, more so last night’s own was not just thuggery but also gender-based violence in a state with many international humanitarian partners with zero tolerance for gender-based violence. The Governor directed the CP to ensure the arrests were made last night and his orders were carried out."

However, Satomi has distanced himself from the thugs, saying the perpetrators do not work for him.

He wrote:

“I, Hon Ahmed Satomi, Member House of Representative (Jere Federal Constituency of Borno State) regret that my attention has been drawn to some unsubstantiated claims or rather allegations that I was responsible for the demolition of a restaurant at an amusement park in Maiduguri a.k.a (Zuhura restaurant),” the statement reads.

“Yes, some unknown people were reported to have invaded from nowhere in one Keke Napep and razed the said restaurant due to their unexplained reasons.

“I want to categorically exonerate my humble self from such act, given the fact that it is on records that I am a staunch lover and supporter of economic self-reliance and development, before, during and after I became the federal lawmaker representing the good people of Jere Local Government Area.

“It is worrisome that some who chose to be paid critics against Hon Satomi for no justifiable reason took to their social media platforms, especially Facebook pages.”

