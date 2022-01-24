The government of Kano has revoked operating licences of all private schools in the state.

The government took the action amid the outrage over the killing of 5-year old Hanifa Abubukar by Abdulmalik Tanko, proprietor of Noble Kids Academy, Nasarawa Local Government Area of the state.

The deceased child, who attended the school, was kidnapped and subsequently killed by her school proprietor.

Tanko had confessed killing her with a rat poison he bought for N100.

Speaking to journalist on Monday, the state Commissioner of Education, Sunusi Sa’id Kiru, said the revoked licences will be reviewed and revalidated after certification.

“I want to use this opportunity to inform everyone that hence, the government has decided to revoke all certificates of private schools in the State.

”We are all aware of the ongoing case of Hanifa; how she was gruesomely murdered by a suspect called Abdulmalik Tanko who is the the proprietor of Noble Kids Academy; view of the sad incident, especially regarding how she was murdered in the private school, the State government has decided to withdraw the certificate of all private schools for revalidation.

“The ministry of education will set a criteria for their recertification. A panel has been set-up comprising of the ministry of Justice, Department of State Service, (DSS), Civil Defense and other security agencies to look into the revalidation of all private schools in Kano State.”

Source: Legit.ng