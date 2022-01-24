Abdulmalik Tanko, the suspected killer of a five-year-old pupil was killed was arraigned in court today, by the police in Kano state

Interestingly, Tanko has confessed to the crime and he shared closed details of all that he did to Hanifa, after the abduction

Earlier, Hanifa's father reacted to the incident and stated that he is in deep sorrow but he remains grateful to God

Kano state- Abdulmalik Tanko, the proprietor of Noble Kids School in Nasarawa Local Government Area of Kano state, has been arraigned before a magistrate Court in Kano.

He was arraigned before Senior Magistrate, Muhammad Jibril, over the murder of Hanifa Abubakar, a five-year-old pupil, Daily Trust reports.

Police in Kano on Monday arraigned the suspected killer of a 5-year-old kid, Hanifa Abubakar. Photo credit: Centpraise

Photo credit: Centpraise

Tanko had confessed killing Hanifa with rat poison after abducting her in December.

His earlier confession

Narrating to the police, Tanko said he had bought the rat poison which he used to end the life of his 5-year-old pupil at N100.

According to Daily Nigerian, Tanko had first taken little Hanifa to his wife but she refused to keep her.

Narrating the terrible incident, Hanifa's uncle, Suraj Suleiman said Tanko's wife rejection of keeping the child prompted him to take Hanifa to Tundunwada where he operates a private school.

