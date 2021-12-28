Reactions have continued to trail the death of Reverend Father Luke Adeleke, a catholic priest who was murdered by gunmen in Ogun state

Recent is the revelation made by a member of the church, who explained in detail how the priest was gunned down

Meanwhile, unknown gunmen killed the 38-year-old priest, while returning from a church service on Christmas Eve, even as the police have confirmed the sad development

Ogun state, Abeokuta- In what could be described as a sad ordeal and described as a painful loss, the death of a 38-year-old Reverend Father, Luke Adeleke, remains a pain in the heart of many.

Recently, a member of Catholic Church has narrated how the respected priest was murdered by gunmen at Ogunmakin in Obafemi – Owode Local Government Area of Ogun state.

Daily Trust reports that the hoodlums had waylaid the clergyman at Ogunmakin and shot him dead.

Police have confirmed the killing of an Ogun Catholic cleric on Christmas eve. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

Source: Facebook

The murdered Reverend Father was in charge of the Catholic Church at Ijemo-Fadipe in Odeda Local Government Area of the state.

Source claim by the newspaper

A source who pleaded anonymity revealed on Monday, December 27, that it might be a failed kidnap attempt.

According to him, the armed men shot the priest in the leg and he died from loss of blood due to the injury he sustained.

He said:

“They shot him in the leg. He was together with one of the seminarians. We learnt that after he was shot he struggled but he had lost much blood already.”

Police report

The police public relations officer in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi, had earlier confirmed the incident.

Oyeyemi said the incident happened at Ogunmakin and not Odeda as it was being reported on social media.

He said the gunmen exchanged gunfire with policemen in the area, but, they later escaped with bullets wounds.

In a chat with the newspaper on Monday, December 27, Oyeyemi disclosed that the operatives have launched a manhunt for the killers.

He, however, said no arrest has been made yet.

