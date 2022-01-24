Nigerian lawmakers have been commended for their efforts in ensuring that youths in the country are taken care of

The commendation was given to the lawmakers for their full support of the National Youth Service Corps Trust Fund Bill by a youth-based group

According to the group, the bill once passed into law would help improve the skills of Nigeria's youthful manpower and give them an opportunity to excel in life

A youth-based organization on Sunday, January 23, commended members of the National Assembly for throwing their weight behind the sponsorship of the Bill seeking to establish a National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Trust Fund.

The group in a statement seen by Legit.ng said the speedy action of the lawmakers of the House of Representatives on the NYSC Trust Fund Bill, which passed first reading on December 16, 2021, and second reading on January 20, 2022, is a testament that the lawmakers had the Nigerian youths at heart.

The group said the lawmakers have shown that they are concerned about the level of youth unemployment Photo: NYSC HQ

The executive director of Save Humanity Advocacy Centre (SHAC), Joyce Ogwu, the passage of the bill is proof that lawmakers are concerned about the rate of unemployment among Nigerian youths across the country.

Ogwu said this shows the legislature would do everything possible to support credible initiatives to put the interest of the youths forward at all times

She said:

"The proposed Trust Fund is expected to provide a sustainable source of funds for NYSC, skill acquisition training and provision of start-up capital to corps members, train and retrain the personnel of the NYSC, develop camps and NYSC formations and provide facilities therein.

It would also improve the general welfare of corps members and personnel of the scheme and enhance their preparedness to effectively discharge their statutory duties of promoting national unity, integration, self-reliance and accelerated development of the national economy."

Ogwu also added that the proposed bill when passed into law would provide a legal framework for management and control of the special intervention fund established under Section 3 of the Act.

Ogwu said she believes the institutional funding agency under the auspices of the NYSC will rapidly produce hundreds of thousands of skilled youthful manpower.

According to her, the skilled forces would also be empowered economically to generate wealth and create employment opportunities.

She further called for a speedy and seamless legislative process on the Bill by the Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila to enable the executive to sign it into law.

Ogwu urged President Muhammadu Buhari to assent the Bill as soon it leaves the National Assembly.

