The Nigeria Labour Congress has rejected the federal government’s plan to remove fuel subsidy and threatened a mass protest

This move by the union was made known at its Central Working Committee (CWC) meeting held in Lagos on Wednesday, January 19

Meanwhile, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo-led National Economic Council planned to remove fuel subsidy in 2022 and announced that petrol may go to N340 per litre

Lagos state- Again, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), on Wednesday, January 19, mandated all its states organs to intensify mobilisation for next Thursday’s nationwide protest against the Nigerian government over its proposed increase in the pump price of petrol.

The NLC also said its members should be prepared to embark on a total strike that would shut down the economy from February 1, according to Sahara Reporters.

It equally warned that the strike may come earlier should the government go ahead with the announcement of the increase before February.

The NLC at its Central Working Committee (CWC) meeting in Lagos, said the reaction to the government announcement’s removal of subsidy on petrol would be spontaneous.

NLC Vice President, Lateef Oyelekan, disclosed that the CWC meeting, the first in the year, was to sensitise and prepare the workers for the action next week.

Subsidy removal and 3 Other tough economic decisions by FG that will impact you heavily in 2022

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Nigerians are bracing for a difficult 2022, the year President Muhammadu Buhari-led government will be at the cusp of exiting Aso Rock.

As Buhari's government scrambles for more money to service mounting debts, it will thrust deep into the pockets of Nigerians in the year ahead.

The government has consistently maintained that it has lean resources to cater to the ever-exploding population in the country.

CSOs, professional groups declare support for subsidy removal

Similarly, a group of CSOs and professionals drawn from the various parts of the country have insisted on the removal of fuel subsidy, saying that the regime was partly responsible for the economic woes of the country.

The group in a communique after a one-day national town hall meeting in Abuja attended by a Legit.ng reporter on Monday, January 10 stated that the fuel subsidy which has existed for decades has been without transparency and accountability.

According to the group, the development has caused the federal government to spend a whopping sum of N250 billion monthly.

