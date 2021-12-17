An initiative that will provide a sustainable source of funds for the National Youth Service Corps Trust is in the offing

A bill in the House of Representatives tagged the National Youth Service Corps Trust Fund hopes to address the issue

The bill is sponsored by the member representing Ileoluji Okeigbo/Odigbo constituency in Ondo state, Hon Aknfolarin Mayowa

National Assembly - The National Youth Service Corps Trust Fund Bill (Establishment, etc.) on Thursday, December 16 scaled the first reading at the House of Representatives.

The bill which is sponsored by Hon. Akinfolarin Mayowa representing Ileoluji Okeigbo/Odigbo constituency in Ondo state, was one of eight fresh bills introduced to the lower house during plenary on Thursday.

The bill is the brainchild of Hon. Akinfolarin Mayowa from Ondo state. Photo credit: Mayowa Akinfolarin

Legit.ng gathered that among others things, the Trust Fund will provide a sustainable source of funds for NYSC, skill acquisition training and provision of startup capital to corp members, train and retrain the personnel of the NYSC.

It will also develop camps and NYSC formations, provide facilities therein, improve the general welfare of corp members and personnel of the scheme.

It is also expected that it will enhance their preparedness to effectively discharge their statutory duties of promoting National unity, integration, self-reliance and accelerated development of the national economy.

The aim is for the Fund to deal with graduate unemployment and strengthen the operations of the scheme in the same manner the Tertiary Education Trust Fund, Police Equipment Trust Fund and Petroleum Technology Development Fund aid the operations of tertiary educational institutions.

The chairman, House committee on youth and sports, Adaramodu Yemi, had assured in October that the House will give the bill speedy attention when submitted for passage.

Hon. Adaramodu said when established, the NYSC Trust Fund shall handle issues of infrastructural decay and funding which have hampered smooth operations of the scheme.

The committee chairman also said the proposed Trust Fund will provide 'seed money' for graduate youth entrepreneurs after the service year.

Adaramodu, however, assured that the House will continue to fight constitutionally to ensure that the scheme is sustained.

He said:

“On the fund, I want to assure that the House will expedite work to pass the bill when it gets to us.”

FG to Critics: NYSC Scheme More Relevant Now Than Ever Before

Recall that the minister of youth and sports development, Mr. Sunday Dare has said the NYSC is more relevant than ever before in Nigeria.

According to Dare, the scheme is here to stay, adding that its contributions to national development are indisputable.

The minister made the comment on Saturday night, December 4 at the premiere of an advocacy movie produced by the NYSC.

NYSC DG, Ibrahim Shuaibu, Scheme Bag Prestigious Award of Excellence

Meanwhile, the NYSC scheme alongside its director-general, Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim, has been nominated for an award of excellence by a United Kingdom-based media group, The Nigerian News

In a statement seen by Legit.ng, the group said Ibrahim will be recognised as a 'Pathfinder of Youth Empowerment at the event to mark the organisation's fifth anniversary.

In addition, the NYSC scheme will be awarded 'Most Outstanding Agency for National Unity and Development.'

