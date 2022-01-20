The World Economic Forum (WEF), has praised VP Osinbajo for his contributions to the international organisation

Aso Rock - The World Economic Forum ((WEF), has praised Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo for his leadership as Nigeria’s number two.

This was stated by WEF President, Borge Bende, following the special address by Osinbajo at the virtual edition of the 2022 World Economic Forum tagged Davos Agenda.

VP Osinbajo addressing the WEF during its 2022 virtual edition. Photo credit: Tolani Alli

Source: Facebook

The Davos Agenda 2022 monitored by Legit.ng, featured “state of the world” special addresses and ambitious high-level leadership panels focusing on critical collective challenges.

In his special address, Osinbajo shared his insights on important and emerging issues in Nigeria, Africa, and the world, including the impact of Nigeria’s Economic Sustainability Plan in helping the country tackle effectively the socioeconomic fallouts of the COVID-19 pandemic, among other issues.

Bende said about VP Osinbajo:

"Your thoughtful answers and your leadership is highly appreciated. I am really thankful for your contributions, and that you could join us. Looking forward to seeing you very soon.”

Bende also said the Forum was delighted to have Osinbajo grace the 2022 Davos event, adding that the feedback from Osinbajo’s contributions then were great.

Other leaders of government who delivered special addresses at the 2022 edition of the World Economic Forum Davos Agenda included China’s president, Xi Jinping; prime minister of India, Narendra Modi; Israel prime minister, Naftali Bennett; and prime minister of Japan, Kishida Fumio.

Others are Germany’s Chancellor, Olaf Scholz; Indonesian President, Joko Widodo; Prime Minister of Australia, Scott Morrison; United Nations’ Secretary-General, António Guterres; and President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen.

Osinbajo shares photos of his virtual WEF session

VP Osinbajo also shared photos of himself delivering his address on his official Facebook with the words:

“Delivering a special address at the 2022 World Economic Forum Dialogue today, I restated that while the future may seem uncertain, we are better equipped mentally and physically to face it, first with hope, and with these lessons learnt.”

2023: Osinbajo is best for Nigeria, says General Babangida

Recall that former Military Head of State, General Ibrahim Babangida, recently said VP Osinbajo has a great passion for Nigeria, describing him as one who can communicate with citizens and inspire people, among other qualities.

The former Nigerian leader also stated that Professor Osinbajo is the best person to lead Nigeria in 2023.

He made the comment when a group, Osibanjo Grassroot Organisation visited him at his Hill Top residence in Minna.

Group urges VP Osinbajo to join 2023 presidential race

Meanwhile, the Progressives Opinion Leaders Group (POLG) has urged Osinbajo to contest the 2023 presidential election, saying he is a patriotic and detribalised Nigerian who will commit himself to work for the nation’s growth and development.

Speaking during a courtesy visit to a national newspaper headquarters in Abuja on Thursday, January 6, the national coordinator of the group, Shettima Abba Gana, said Nigeria must move forward and Osinbajo is the right man for the job.

Gana also said Nigerians deserved a leader that could consolidate on the gains of the Buhari-led administration and Osinbajo is well-placed for the task.

