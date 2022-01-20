President Muhammadu Buhari is currently in Kaduna state, a visit to Kafanchan to commission some projects under KadunaUrbanRenewal

The president is his keynote address at the palace of Alhaji Muhammadu Isa 11, the Emir of Jama’a, disclosed that efforts are being made to consolidate the system for the people

Meanwhile, Buhari urged Nigerians to trust more on the Force in the fight against insecurity bedeviling the nation

Kaduna state- On Thursday, January 20, President Muhammadu Buhari, in Kafanchan, Kaduna state, has warned that nobody will be allowed to raise an army of thugs to force himself on the people.

The president made this assertion, in his address at the palace of Alhaji Muhammadu Isa 11, the Emir of Jama’a, PM News reports.

Buhari, however, underlined his resolve to consolidate the country’s political system to improve the quality of the people’s lives because the people matter.

President Buhari commended Governor Nasir El-Rufa’i of Kaduna state for his accomplishments in the provision of infrastructure. Photo credit: Bashir Ahmad

He said:

"We are doing our efforts to consolidate the system for the good of the people because they matter.”

To this end, he spoke about the use of the police and the military, in dealing with security situations but urged Nigerians to develop confidence in civil authority to build a system “free of chaos.”

He sends a serious warning

“Nobody,” he warned emphatically, “should be allowed to raise an army of thugs to force himself on the people. This,” he added, “must be very clear.”

Commissioned 3 projects

The president commended Governor Nasir El-Rufa’i of Kaduna state for his accomplishments in the provision of infrastructure, after commissioning the newly constructed Dan Haya road, Katsina road, and the Emir’s Palace road in Kafanchan.

