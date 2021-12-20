The Kaduna state government has taken serious steps to protect schools infrastructure from being vandalised

One such move by the government is the ban on all social gatherings, events and shows on school premises

To effect the ban, the govt had sent circulars to all the Principals and Head Teachers in secondary and primary schools, directing them to stop giving out school premises for events

Kaduna state- As part of its efforts in ensuring the protection of school infrastructure from vandals, the Kaduna state government has banned all social events, weddings, shows and entertainment in public school premises.

Vanguard reports that the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Dr Yusuf Saleh, made this known during an interview in the state.

This step taken by the government was to protect school infrastructure from vandals. Photo credit: Nasir El-Rufai

Source: Facebook

Saleh said:

“For a very long time some of our schools were being used for all kinds of activities, and at the end of the day, school facilities were being vandalised.

“Every day, we receive complaints and demands from citizens to construct, renovate, or fix one facility or the other in schools, and this involves a lot of money.

“It is, therefore, critical to take proactive steps to protect the school’s infrastructure and this is one of such steps."

Effecting the move

He disclosed further that a circular had already been sent to all the Principals and Head Teachers in secondary and primary schools, directing them to stop giving out school premises for events and social gatherings, The Guardian added.

Source: Legit.ng