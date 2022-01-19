Haruna Samuel, a personnel of the Nigerian Air Force has been arrainged by the Kaduna Zonal Command of the EFCC

Samuel was alleged to have spent the sum of N20 million that was accidently sent in error to his account from his employer

The anti-graft agency arraigned the lance corporal on a one count charge bordering on theft and criminal misappropriation

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Tuesday, January 18, arraigned a serving airman, Lance Corporal Haruna Samuel of the Nigeria Air Force Base, Kaduna.

This was made known by the EFCC in a statement shared on its official Facebook page, on Wednesday, January 19.

Lance Corporal Haruna Samuel was arraigned on a one-count charge of theft and criminal misappropriation. Photo credit: Economic and Financial Crimes Commission

The serving airman was arraigned before Justice Darius Khobo of the Kaduna State High Court sitting in Kaduna on a one count charge bordering on theft and criminal misappropriation.

The defendant was alleged to have on December 3, 2020 received a credit alert of the sum of N 20 million into his bank account which was sent in error from the account of his employer.

Samuel instead of reporting the issue to his bank or employer, went ahead to use the money for personal use knowing he wasn't expecting such payment.

