The year 2021 was a great year for the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission as it recorded huge success in its activities

In its recent submission of its annual report, the anti-graft agency revealed it recovered huge funds last year

The EFCC spokesperson made this disclosure during a review of the commission's operational activities for the year 2021

Rivers, Port Harcourt- More recoveries are secured and the year 2021 was an exceptional one for the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) as it recovered 152billion and $386million between January and December 2021.

In a statement issued in Port Harcourt on Monday, January 10, Wilson Uwujaren, the commission’s spokesperson, said the figures were arrived at following a review of the operational activities for 2021, Premium Times report.

He noted that the anti-graft agency also recovered £1.182 million Pounds and 1.723 million Saudi Riyal during the year under review, The Nation added.

The agency also recovered funds in digital currencies and in numerous currencies, according to its figures. Photo credit: Economic and Financial Crimes Commission

It was gathered that the EFCC disclosed it secured 2,220 convictions in 2021. The commission said the figure was its highest annual conviction record since inception.

