Bolarinwa Oluwasegun has been arrested by operatives of the Lagos Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission

The anti-graft commission on Thursday, January 13, accused the suspect of offences bordering onfalse representation and fraud

The agency in a statement also revealed Oluwasegun forged a letter of appointment as COAS, purportedly signed by the president

Operatives of the Lagos Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), have arrested one Bolarinwa Oluwasegun, a fake Army General, for an alleged N270 million fraud.

Mr Wilson Uwujaren, in a statement in Abuja on Thursday, said the suspect allegedly made false representations to the complainant, Kodef Clearing Resources.

Uwujaren said the suspect informed the clearing company that President Muhammadu Buhari had shortlisted him and one other to be appointed as the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), saying he needed a short grant “to press and process the appointment.”

Source: Legit.ng