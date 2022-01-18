The trial of Nnamdi Kanu, the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafran (IPOB), resumed on Tuesday, January 18.

The court, however, postponed the trial to Wednesday, January 19 after Kanu's legal team which is now led by Mike Ozekhome (SAN) asked for time to study the amended 15-count charges filed by the federal government on Monday, January 17, 2022.

The federal government has filed fresh terrorism charges against the embattled leader of IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu. Photo credit: NTA Network News

Ozekhome argued that the defence was ambushed with the fresh charge by the prosecution, PM News reported.

Here is the 15-Count amended charge against Kanu:

COUNT ONE

That you Nnamdi Kanu, Male. Adult, of Afaranukwu Ibeku, Umuahia North Local Government Area of Abia State sometimes in 2021 being a member and the leader of Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, a proscribed Organisation, did commit an act in furtherance of an act of Terrorism against the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the People of Nigeria by a making a broadcast received and heard in Nigeria within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, with intent to intimidate the population and you threatened that people will die, the whole world will stand still and you thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 1(2)(b) of the Terrorism Prevention Amendment Act, 2013.

COUNT TWO

That you Nnamdi Kanu, Male. Adult, of Afaranukwu Ibeku, Umuahia North Local Government Area of Abia State sometimes in 2021 did commit an act in furtherance of an act of Terrorism against the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the People of Nigeria made a broadcast received and heard in Nigeria within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, with intent to intimidate the population, you issued a deadly threat that anyone who flouted your sit-at home order should “write his/her Will” as a result Banks, Schools, Markets, Shopping Malls, Fuel Stations domiciled in the Eastern States of Nigeria were not opened for businesses, citizens and vehicular movements in the Eastern States of Nigeria were grounded within the Jurisdiction of this Honourable Court and you thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 1(2)(b) of the Terrorism Prevention Amendment Act. 2013.

COUNT THREE

That you Nnamdi Kanu. Male, Adult, of Afaranukwu Ibeku, Umuahia North Local Government Area of Abia State on diverse dates between 2018 and 2021 within the Jurisdiction of this Honourable Court. professed yourself to be a member and leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra IPOB, a proscribed organisation in Nigeria and that you thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 16 of the Terrorism Prevention Amendment Act. 2013.

COUNT FOUR

That you Nnamdi Kanu. Male. Adult, of Afaranukwu Ibeku. Umuahla North Local Government Area of Abia State on diverse dates between 2018 and 2021 made a broadcast received and heard in Nigeria within the Jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, in furtherance of an act of terrorism against the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the people of Nigeria In which you incite members of the Public in Nigeria to hunt and kill Nigerian security personnel and that you thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 1 (2) (h) of the Terrorism Prevention Amendment Act, 2013.

COUNT FIVE

That you Nnamdi Kanu, Male, Adult, of Afaranukwu Ibeku, Umuahia North Local Government Area of Abia State on diverse dates between 2018 and 2021 made a broadcast received and heard in Nigeria within the Jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, in furtherance of an act of terrorism against the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the people of Nigeria in which you incite members of the Public in Nigeria to hunt and kill families of Nigerian security personnel and that you thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 1 (2) (h) of the Terrorism Prevention Amendment Act, 2013.

COUNT SIX

That you Nnamdi Kanu, Male, Adult, of Afaranukwu Ibeku, Umuahia North Local Government Area of Abia State on diverse dates between 2018 and 2021 made a broadcast received and heard in Nigeria within the Jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, in furtherance of an act of terrorism against the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the People of Nigeria in which you incite members of the Public in Nigeria to attack Officers of the Nigerian Police Force and you there by committed an offence punishable under section 1 (2) (h) of the terrorism (Prevention) (Amendment) Act 2013.

COUNT SEVEN

That you Nnamdi Kanu, Male, Adult, of Afaranukwu Ibeku, Umuahia North Local Government Area of Abia State on diverse dates between 2018 and 2021 made a broadcast received and heard in Nigeria within the Jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, in furtherance of an act of terrorism against the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the People of Nigeria in which you incite members of the Public in Nigeria to kill Officers of the Nigerian Police Force and you there by committed an offence punishable under section 1 (2) (h) of the terrorism (Prevention) (Amendment) Act 2013.

COUNT EIGHT

That you Nnamdi Kanu. Male. Adult, of Afaranukwu Ibeku, Umuahia North Local Government Area of Abia State on diverse dates between 2018 and 2021 made a broadcast received and heard in Nigeria within the Jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, in furtherance of an act of terrorism against the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the People of Nigeria in which you directed members of the Indigenous People of Biafra IPOB, Aproscribed organization to manufacture Bombs and you thereby committed an offence punishable under section 1 (2) (f) of the terrorism (Prevention) (Amendment) Act 2013.

COUNT NINE

That you Nnamdi Kanu, Male, Adult, of Afaranukwu Ibeku. Umuahia North Local Government Area of Abia State on diverse dates between 2018 and 2021 made a broadcast received and heard in Nigeria within the Jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, in furtherance of an act of terrorism against the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the People of Nigeria, with intent to destabilize the Eundamental Political and economic structures of Nigeria, you Incite members of the Public to stop the Anambra State Elections and you thereby committed an offence punishable under section 1 (2) (h) of the terrorism (Prevention) (Amendment) Act 2013

COUNT 10

That you Nnamdi Kanu, Male, Adult, of Afaranukwu Ibeku, Umuahia North Local Government Area of Abia State on diverse dates between 2018 and 2021 made a broadcast received and heard in Nigeria within the Jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, in furtherance of an act of terrorism against the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the People of Nigeria, with intent to destabilize the Fundamental Political and economic structures of Nigeria, you Incite members of the Public to destroy Public facilities and you there by committed an offence punishable under section 1 (2) (h) of the terrorism (Prevention) (Amendment) Act 2013

COUNT 11

That you Nnamdi Kanu, Male, Adult, of Afaranukwu Ibeku, Umuahia North Local Government Area of Abia State on diverse dates between 2018 and 2021 made a broadcast received and heard in Nigeria within the Jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, with intent to intimidate the population of Nigeria. In furtherance of an act of terrorism against the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the people of Nigeria threatened members of the Public not to come out on Monday the 31″ day of May 2021 and you there by committed an offence punishable under section 1 (2) (h) of the terrorism (Prevention) (Amendment) Act 2013.

COUNT 12

That you Nnamdi Kanu, Male, Adult, of Afaranukwu Ibeku, Umuahia North Local Government Area of Abia State on diverse dates between 2018 and 2021 made a broadcast received and heard in Nigeria within the Jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, with intent to incite members of the Public to stage a violent revolution in furtherance of an act of terrorism against the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the people of Nigeria and that you there by committed an offence punishable under section 1 (2) (h) of the terrorism (Prevention) (Amendment) Act 2013

COUNT 13

That you Nnamdi Kanu, Male, Adult, of Afaranukwu Ibeku, Umuahia North Local Government Area of Abia State on diverse dates between 2018 and 2021 made a broadcast received and heard in Nigeria within the Jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, with intent to incite violence in furtherance of an act of terrorism against the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the people of Nigeria olence you directed members of the Public to burn down every Federal facility in Lagos resulting in major economic loss to the Federal. Government and you there by committed an offence punishable under section 1 (2) (h) of the terrorism (Prevention) (Amendment) Act 2013

COUNT 14

That you Nnamdi Kanu, Male, Adult, of Afaranukwu Ibeku, Umuahia North Local Government Area of Abia State on diverse dates between 2018 and 2021 made a broadcast received and heard in Nigeria within the Jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, with intent to incite violence in furtherance of an act of terrorism against the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the people of Nigeria olence you directed members of the Public to destroy Public Transport system in Lagos, resulting in major economic loss to the Government and you there by committed an offence punishable under section 1 (2) (h) of the terrorism (Prevention) (Amendment) Act 2013

COUNT 15

That you Nnamdi Kanu, Male, Adult, of Afaranukwu Ibeku, Umuahia North Local Government Area of Abia State on diverse dates between the month of March and April 2015 Imported into Nigeria and kept in Ubulisiuzor in Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, a Radio Transmitter known as Tram 50L concealed in a container of used household items which you declared as used household items, and you thereby committed an offence contrary to section 47 (2) (a) of Criminal Code Act. Cap, C45 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004′.

Court issues strong order over Nnamdi Kanu's outfit, daily routine in SSS detention

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court in Abuja ordered the State Security Services (SSS) to ensure that Kanu gets a change of cloth.

The order from the judge followed a complaint by Ozekhome who had informed the court that his client was constantly being subjected to poor treatment while in the custody of the SSS.

He told the court that Kanu is being kept in solitary confinement at the SSS facility located inside the agency's headquarters in Abuja. The senior lawyer alleged that other detainees who dare greet the IPOB leader are also kept in solitary confinement by the secret police as punishment.

