Maryam Abacha, the wife of Nigeria's former Head of State, late General Sani Abacha recently turned 75

President Muhammadu Buhari released a statement rejoicing with the former president of Nigeria Army Officers Wives’ Association

The president in a statement saluted Maryam's initiative and leadership which transformed many lives across the country

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday, March 31, congratulated the wife of former Head of State, Mrs. Maryam Abacha on her 75th birthday.

In a statement by presidential spokesman Garba Shehu, the president noted the worthy contributions of the former President of Nigeria Army Officers Wives Association (NAOWA), 1985-1990.

President Muhammadu Buhari has wished Mrs. Maryam Abacha, the wife of former head of state, a happy 75th birthday. Photo credit: @M_haruna1

Source: Twitter

The president noted the warmth, large-hearted and charitable works of the matriarch of the Abacha family, saying she used every God-given opportunity to reach out to the poor and underprivileged.

Buhari in his birthday message shared on Facebook maintained that her initiative and leadership transformed many lives across the country.

He hailed Abacha's widow for leading campaigns and funding education and self-improvement skills for women, opening up opportunities in Small-Medium Scale Enterprises, operating farms, and encouraging many into agriculture.

He prayed to the Almighty God for the well-being of Mrs. Abacha and her family.

