A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has ordered a change of clothes for the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra Nnamdi Kanu

The order was given in court on Tuesday, January 18, by Justice Binta Nyako after a submission was made by the IPOB leader's counsel Mike Ozekhome

Ozekhome had in a complaint told the court that his client is being denied access to basic needs while in SSS detention

Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court in Abuja, on Tuesday, January 18, ordered the State Security Services (SSS) to ensure that the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, gets a change of cloth.

The Cable reports that the order from the judge followed a complaint by the lead counsel to the IPOB leader, Mike Ozekhome.

Ozekhome had informed the court that his client is constantly being subjected to poor treatment while in the custody of the SSS.

The IPOB leader has worn the same cloth to court since his arrest in June 2021 Photo: NTA Network News

Source: Facebook

He told the court that Kanu is being kept in solitary confinement at the SSS facility located inside the agency's headquarters in Abuja.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The senior lawyer alleged that other detainees who dare greet the IPOB leader are also kept in solitary confinement by the secret police as punishment.

Having listened to the submission of Ozekhome, Justice Nyako ordered that the SSS allow Kanu have a change of clothes.

Nyako had earlier directed that the secret police allow the IPOB leader the liberty to take his bath whenever he wishes and change his clothes as at when he needs to.

The judge also said that Kanu should be allowed maximum comfort possible which includes eating properly and exercising his faith as he pleases.

Nnamdi Kanu has worn the same cloth for eight months

Nyako's directive also comes after the IPOB leader has made several appearances before the court in the same cloth- a white up and down Fendi designed cloth - he was wearing when he was arrested by the secret police in June 2021.

However, before adjourning the matter before the court, Justice Nyako reminded Kanu that a detention facility is not a five-star hotel.

Justice Nyako said:

“I don’t want to see him in these clothes again. This one is almost off-white. Also, make sure that you allow him to exercise."

Court Adjourns Kanu's trial to Wednesday, January 19

Also, Vanguard reported that the court further adjourned the trial of the IPOB leader to Wednesday, January 19, after Kanu complained that the federal government had failed to serve him the amended charges against him.

Ozekhome (Kanu's lawyer) said the FG failed to promptly serve his client with the 15-court charges which it had brought before the court.

The senior lawyer also accused the FG of denying him the necessary facility needed to defend the charge against his client.

A prominent northern group tells Buhari not to free IPOB leader

The Arewa Consultative Forum had advised President Buhari against granting the Igbo leaders' request to free IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

Emmanuel Yawe, ACF's national publicity secretary, said the president should allow Kanu to have his day in court.

The group added that Igbo leaders would accuse President Buhari of nepotism should he also decide to free herdsmen arrested for various crimes.

Retired military general reveals why Nnamdi Kanu must not be released without trial

President Muhammadu Buhari has been urged not to release the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra Nnamdi Kanu with a trial.

General Bata Haruna (retired) said such action would be an affront to Nigeria's constitution and the judiciary as an institution.

According to Haruna, allegations of treason and terrorism for which Kanu is accused of should not be treated with a kid's glove.

Source: Legit.ng