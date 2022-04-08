A Federal High Court in Abuja recently issued an interim injunction restraining the PDP from dissolving the Kano state executive of the party.

Justice Taiwo Taiwo, in a ruling on the matter, granted the reliefs in the motion ex parte by the Kano executive members

The court has now warned parties involved in the suit to refrain from disobeying its order of injuction

FCT, Abuja - A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has warned parties in the suit between Hon. Shehu Wada Sagagi & 3O others. vs. Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) & Anor to act in accordance with the Interim Order of Injunction made by the court on March 28, 2022, pending the hearing and determination of the interlocutory application for an injunction.

The case with suit no: FHC/ABJ/CS/393/2022 came up for a hearing of the interlocutory application for injunction on Wednesday, April 7.

The PDP national leadership has made interventions on the Kano PDP crisis in the past but to no avail. Photo credit: PDP Media

Announcing the appearance for the plaintiffs, Dr. J.Y. Musa (SAN) informed the court that there was a supervening factor meant to undermine the authority of the court, as the 1st defendant purportedly dissolved the PDP’s executive committees at the state, local government areas and wards levels in Kano state on Wednesday, March 30 after the service of the originating processes.

He noted that the Motion on Notice for Injunction and the Interim Order of Injunction made on March 28, 2022 on the defendants leading to the filing of an Interlocutory Application for Mandatory Order of the Court, had been served on the defendants and ripe for hearing.

Counsel to the 1st defendant, Adedamola Fanokum, Esq denied that the 1st defendant ever dissolved the executive committees of the PDP in Kano state at all levels.

He thus undertook that the 1st defendant would fully comply with the Interim Order of Injunction of the Honourable Court and will not do anything contrary, pending the hearing and determination of the Interlocutory application which was adjourned to Tuesday, April 26 at the instance of the 1st defendant.

Source: Legit.ng