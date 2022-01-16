Ya Zarah Orphan Care Foundation, an orphanage home in Potiskum, Yobe state has graduated 16 orphans

The foundation is fully funded by the former deputy governor of Yobe state and now Nigeria’s minister of Power Engr. Abubakar D. Aliyu

The foundation was set up to honour the memory of the minister's mother whose name was Ya Zarah

Potiskum - The Ya Zarah Orphan Care Foundation has graduated 16 orphans, who have also been admitted into El-Kanemi College Of Islamic Theology Maiduguri.

The students will continue their basic and secondary education at the college, with their school and feeding fees fully paid.

The 16 graduands at the Ya Zarah Orphan Care Foundation pose for a photo during the graduation ceremony. Photo credit: Ya Zarah Foundation

Source: Facebook

Also, the second batch of 25 orphans have been admitted into the orphanage, comprising 15 boys and 10 girls, between the ages of 6–7.

The orphanage based in Potiskum Yobe state was established by the former deputy governor of Yobe state and now Nigeria’s minister of Power Engr. Abubakar D. Aliyu.

Named after the minister’s mother Ya Zarah, the orphanage provides children with shelter, food, medical and social care under the supervision of experienced educationists and childhood specialists.

In the last five years, the Ya Zarah Orphans Foundation carters for children orphaned as a result of the insurgency in the northeast and other reasons.

At the graduation ceremony yesterday in Potiskum, the minister who is also the chairman of the Board of Trustees Ya Zarah Orphan Care Foundation, noted that apart from making sure that orphans are given the care every child deserved, providing them with free education is one of the key objectives of the foundation.

The minister who was represented at the occasion by Yobe state commissioner for higher education, Professor Muhammed Munkaila also said plans are underway to construct shops and donate them as an endowment to generate revenue for the sustainability of the Orphanage Home.

His words:

“Like I indicated during the opening of the home five years ago, this service in the way of Allah is open to the entire community so that collectively we can provide the enabling environment to these orphans to realise their full potentials and grow up to give back to society.”

Ya Zarah Orphan Foundation also facilitates orphans spending time with their guardians during holidays so that they can reconnect and bond.

One of the orphans, Ahmad Adamu Daye thanked the Engr. Aliyu for the initiative which he said helped immensely in alleviating the sufferings of the orphans in the area.

