A Non-Governmental Organisation run by Nigerian journalist Charles Ogbu has offered to renovate a house for a man and his wife in Enugu state

The man and his wife are said to be the oldest living couple in Amakpu Obinagu, Uwani in Nkanu West LGA of the state

The couple were living in a house that was in bad shape until reprieve came their way when Charles visited the community

A Nigerian NGO has begun the process of renovating an old house for a less privileged couple in Nkanu West local government area of Enugu state. The NGO identified as Leave No One Behind Rural Care Initiative noticed that the house used by the couple had no doors, windows and other things.

The lucky beneficiaries of the kind gesture are identified as Mr and Mrs James Elizabeth Anichioke Ogbodo.

Charles Ogbu and Mr and Mrs Achioke. Photo credit: Charles Ogbu

Source: Original

The man and his wife are said to be the oldest surviving couple in Amakpu Obinagu, Uwani in Nkanu West.

When Charles Ogbu, the leader of the NGO first visited them, he noticed their plight and decided to intervene. He told Legit.ng in an interview:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

"I met them living in an uncompleted building. No windows, no doors except curtain. And the Christmas was the harmattan period. At that age, I feel the couple deserve to live out their time in a more comfortable condition. So we decided to finish the house for them by putting iron doors, windows, concrete floor, plastering, ceiling and painting."

Making a further description of the house, Charles said it would take at least N1.2 million to renovate. His words:

"The building is made up of 4 rooms, parlor, toilet, bathroom, dining and kitchen with a total of 11 doors and 13 windows. The estimated cost of the project is one million two hundred and sixty seven thousand. With funds from the NGO and a donation from Mrs Aziza Uko-Douglas, we've already reached half of our financial target."

How I source money for my philanthropic activities

When asked how he mobilised money for the project, Charles said he sources money from social media for his philanthropic activities. He said:

"After using my social media account to do things like building houses for widows/less privileged, provide welfare and medical assistance to some and other assistance, I decided to heed numerous calls for me to formalise my activities by registering an NGO."

Kind Nigerian surprises lady with N500k gift

Meanwhile, Legit.ng has previously reported how a Nigerian lady got a gift of N500k from a kindhearted Nigerian man.

The kind man identified as Marksman Chinedu Ijiomah was said to have issued a cheque of N500,000 to the lady when he was returning from work. A car in the businessman's convoy reportedly splashed water on the lady. She however kept quiet.

The lady's quietude was said to have moved the man who reached for his pocket and splashed her the huge blessing.

Source: Legit.ng