Every year, world respected Forbes Magazine released a list of 30 youths across the world with remarkable achievement.

For 2022, Forbes Magazine picked five talented Nigerian youths who are below 30 for celebration

The Five Nigerian youths were celebrated for their achievement across different industries in Europe

Forbes Magazine has released its 30 Under 30 list for the year 2020. Out of the list, five Nigerians were celebrated for their achievement across different industries in Europe.

A number of young people remove all doubt and stereotype people believe about young people as they are able to achieve great feats despite their youth.

Forbes Magazine has made it a tradition to celebrate these youths through the 30 under 30 list and we are glad to note that some Nigerians made the list.

The 2022 honourees join the likes of Iyinoluwa Aboyeji the co-founder of flutterwave selected in 2018, Adegoke Olubusi, Tito Ovia, and Dimeji Sofowora in 2019, and Oge Mora a children book illustrator in 2021.

See five of them below and their profile:

Emmanuella Asabor- Age 29

According to her LinkedIn profile, Asabor is currently a Medical doctor of philosophy students at Yale School of Medicine the school. She also a doctorate fellow at health policy research scholars.

Forbes selected Asabor for her advocacy in health equity including work on COVID-19, police violence, and asylum medicine

Forbes noted in its note that her research illuminated the impact of structural racism on health.

The magazine also stressed that her research demonstrated racial disparities in access to Covid-19 testing in the most populous U.S. cities.

Asabor is also credited to have piloted a program at Yale to enable asylum seekers to access free primary care regardless of documentation status.

2. Chisom Obi-Okoye- Age 29

Okoye is the Product Marketing Manager, Pinterest where she Co-led the development of Pinterest’s Creator Fund and Idea Pins to help the platform be a force in creator-monetization

3- Blessing Adeoye- Age 27

Blessing Adeoye has become a familiar face in the gaming world, hosting and producing shows for popular YouTube publisher Kinda Funny.

His platform has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for charities such as Extra Life, Gaymer X, AbleGamers and Black Girls Code.

4- Jess Adepoju- Age 29

She is the senior product manager, bad robot games. One of the 10 founding hires of JJ Abrams-owned gaming startup Bad Robot Games.

5- Sam Udotong- Age 27

Co-founded Fireflies.ai a cloud-based technology automatically transcribes and takes bullet notes from user calls and meetings, identifying key takeways from the transcription.

Fireflies.ai’s partners include Zoom, Slack, Salesforce, Dropbox and Asana; the company has raised $19 million from Khosla Ventures, Canaan Partners and more.

Ofo Ezeugwu

He is the Founder, WhoseYourLandlord in US. Ezeugwu has raised $1.1 million to increase housing literacy in communities.

