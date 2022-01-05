On Sunday, January 2, Saliu Adetunji, the Olubadan of Ibadan, died at the University College Hospital, Ibadan

The monarch who ascended the throne in March 2016, Late Adetunji was buried according to Islamic rites

Recently, a former Attorney General of the state has written to Governor Seyi Makinde, insisting the next in line to be king is not fit for the throne

Oyo state, Ibadan- Following the death of Saliu Adetunji, the Olubadan of Ibadan, Lekan Balogun is currently the Otun Olubadan, next in line to be king.

However, in a letter dated Monday, January 3, and addressed to Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state, Michael Lana, a former attorney-general of Oyo state said installing Balogun as king will amount to an aberration and illegality, while noting that he is not fit to be crowned as the next Olubadan of Ibadan, The Cable reports.

The lawyer said Balogun, some high chiefs and Baales were illegally conferred with their titles by Abiola Ajimobi, former governor of the state.

Lekan Balogun not qualified to be Olubadan of Ibadan, ex-Oyo AG writes Makinde. Photo credit: Seyi Makinde

Source: Facebook

Lana maintained that any installation of any of them during the pendency of the existing suit is illegal, null and void.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

He advised the governor to withhold any approval of any High Chief to become the Olubadan so that he will not become a party to the desecration of Ibadan Chieftaincy Customary Law.

Delta governor Senator Ifeanyi Okowa mourns Olubadan of Ibadan

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Delta governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, has commiserated with Governor Seyi Makinde, the government, and people of Oyo state over the passing of the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji.

In a statement by his spokesman, Mr. Olisa Ifeajika, the governor noted that the late nonagenarian monarch was a courageous leader and one committed to the development of his kingdom and beyond.

Okowa prayed that the almighty God would grant the soul of the departed monarch eternal rest.

How former Olubadan died in 2016

Oba Samuel Odulana Odugade, who ruled over Nigeria's third-largest city Ibadan, before Oba Adetunji, died in his sleep in 2016.

Legit.ng had reported that the Olubadan passed away on the evening of Tuesday, January 19, 2016, after he lost consciousness.

Oba Odulana had mounted the throne in 2007 since the title was elevated from Baale Ibadan to the Olubadan in 1930.

2023: Is Makinde nursing presidential ambition? Aide reacts

In another development, following the rumour that Makinde was nursing the presidential ambition, the chief press secretary, Taiwo Adisa, has reacted.

Adisa said the advertisement in circulation linking his boss to the 2023 presidential ambition was fake.

Legit.ng gathered that Adisa who disclaimed the advertisement in a statement in Ibadan on Monday, September 13, described it as one of the antics of fake news promoters.

Source: Legit.ng