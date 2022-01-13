Nigerians says the recent statement of Seyi Makinde over the vacant Olubadan stool is a valid one

Recall that Makinde said that the next Olubadan of Ibadanland would be appointed and installed using the “original” system

The governor insisted that this should be the last time there will be controversy on the next person who will ascend to the throne of Olubadan

Governor Makinde has received the backing of Nigerians over his stand on the controversies surrounding the Olubadan stool.

Recall that the governor, during a condolence visit to the family of the late Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji, Aje Ogunguniso 1 said that the next Olubadan of Ibadanland would be appointed and installed using the “original” system.

Nigerians says the recent statement of Seyi Makinde over the vacant Olubadan stool is a valid one. Photo: Seyi Makinde

Source: Facebook

The governor had insisted that Ibadan traditional institution must revert to its original concept.

Makinde was quoted to have said that “this should be the last time there will be controversy on the next person who will ascend to the throne of Olubadan of Ibadanland”.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Here are reactions from Nigerians on social media

David Yehmy Oladebo III

"I hereby stand to declare Governor Seyi Makinde the best governor in Nigeria, he’s endowed with God’s wisdom which has allowed him make the best decision for the people of Ibadan.

"His initial silence alone calmed the heart of so many that wanted to make excuses from this occurrence. But his diplomatic ways of handling issues is great and we appreciate this."

Taiwo Aderemi

"I'm 100 percent with His Excellency. Ibadan is unique and should not be compared with any town or city. Even scholars world wide do study on our most stable, enviable system.

"We must return to our ancient landmark. Let Chief be Chief and King, King. Politicians should steer clear of Ibadan Chieftaincy matter."

Olufemi Akanni-Michael

"This governor is the best thing that has ever happened to Oyo state. Well loaded with wisdom. Anyone wishing you evil will speedily go for you in Jesus name."

Omoleye Ayodele

"God bless you sir I don't know why our people just like to make a fool of themselves there is a lay down rule and some people wants to change it all of a sudden because of their selfish interest."

Olarewaju Ayodeji

"This is wisdom at play, kudos to the governor for avoiding what might cause vacancy on the stool for years to come."

Ladoja finally breaks silence, reveals who is next in line to Olubadan stool

Meanwhile, Senator Rashidi Ladoja, the Osi Olubadan of Ibadan, has said Senator Lekan Balogun, the Otun Olubadan, is the next in line to ascend the throne of Olubadan.

Ladoja, who is a former Oyo state governor, said this on Thursday, January 6, while receiving visitors at his residence in Bodija.

The respected politician also said there was no controversy surrounding the next Olubadan.

Source: Legit.ng