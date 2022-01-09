Pastor William Kumuyi has gladdened the heart of many by adopting the popular gospel singer in Nigeria, Dunsin Oyekan as a spiritual son

The respected cleric noted that the artiste is one of the young men who God has raised in the kingdom for a time like this

The man of God made this disclosure when the artiste Oyekan and Aboyeji Iyinoluwa attended the church's program, the Global Youth Convocation, tagged: ‘Impact’ 2022

Lagos state- The founder and General Superintendent of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry in Gbagada, Lagos, Pastor William Kumuyi has adopted gospel singer Dunsin Oyekan as kingdom son.

PM News reports that Kumuyi made the announcement when Oyekan and Aboyeji Iyinoluwa attended the church’s IMPACT 2022, programme as guests on Saturday, January 8, in Lagos.

Gospel Singer, Dunsin Oyekan and Aboyeji Iyinoluwa were guests at IMPACT 2022. Photo credit: PASTOR W F KUMUYI

Source: Facebook

He wrote:

“It was a pleasure to have both Dunsin Oyekan and Aboyeji Iyinoluwa as guests at IMPACT 2022”, Kumuyi said in the post by Church Gist.

“These are young men who God has raised in the kingdom for a time like this.

After my conversation with Minister Dunsin Oyekan yesterday, I have adopted him as a kingdom son."

Dunsin Oyekan who was born in Ilorin on 5 November 1984, is a Nigerian gospel singer, songwriter, producer, instrumentalist, and recording artist while Aboyeji Iyinoluwa is the 30-year-old tech entrepreneur, who co-founded Andela and was the former managing director of Flutterwave, a payment platform.

