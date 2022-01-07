Akpofure Rema, husband of the late Akpofure Tega, a church choir at the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA), has spoken about his wife's death

In a video posted on social media, Rema said COZA's senior pastor, Biodun Fatoyinbo, has nothing to do with his wife's death

Rema was reacting to a viral allegation that the popular pastor was responsible for his wife's death

Recall that a friend of the deceased and former choir leader of COZA, Nnenna Kalu-Ude, had alleged that Fatoyinbo was responsible for the death of Tega.

In a social media post, she also accused the pastor of owing church workers' salary.

Tega's husband reacts

Daily Trust reported that Tega's husband in a video that surfaced online on Friday, January 7, said Fatoyinbo is not responsible for his wife’s death.

He added that they had no plans of leaving COZA, noting that they had other better plans.

Rema urged people to ignore everything or anything they were seeing online, describing the pastor as “an amazing man”.

His words:

“My name is Akpofure Rema, the husband of Akpofure Tega. I was shocked when I turned on my phone and I got a lot of text from different persons. You see, my wife was a beautiful soul, and an amazing person, if you have met her you would know what am talking about better. Her Pastors were good to her and to me.

“She was a member of the gratitude and she served in COZA Abuja. My wife had no plans of leaving COZA. In fact myself, I just relocated to Abuja from China to join her and we had no plans of living COZA. They were other better plans.

“So, please, I want to beg you to ignore everything or anything you are seeing online. The man called Biodun Fatoyinbo is an amazing man, Pastor Mo is an amazing person and every other names that were tagged are beautiful souls. Trust me, when you meet them you will know better.

“Whatever encounter you might have had with anybody, it’s your own cup of tea and it’s your own choice. But please take out the name Tega out of this whole scene. I mean it’s early."

