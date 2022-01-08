The minister of education Mallam Adamu Adamu is most likely filled with joy as he witnessed his daugter take a bold step in the right direction

Fatima Adamu Adamu, recently tied the knot with the love of her life at a beautiful wedding ceremony in Bauchi

Yemi Osinabjo, Bola Tinubu, Bisi Akande, APC governor were among dignitaries that witnessed the wedding

Azare, Bauchi - Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Saturday, January 7, stormed Bauchi state to witness the wedding ceremony of Fatima Adamu Adamu, daughter of the minister of education Mallam Adamu Adamu.

The wedding ceremony which took place at Azare Central Mosque brought the members of the ruling party, All Progressive Congress (APC) and other prominent personalities under one roof.

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo attended the wedding ceremony of Fatima Adamu, daughter of education minister in Bauchi state. Photo credit: Tolani Alli

Source: Facebook

Photos from the event were shared on Facebook by the personal assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on broadcast media, Buhari Sallau.

Among the governors in attendance include Governor Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti state), Babagana Umara Zulum (Borno state, Bala Mohammed (Bauchi state), Mai Mala Buni (Yobe state) and Simon Lalong (Plateau state).

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The event was also attended by dignitaries such as former Interim APC National Chairman, Bisi Akande, APC National leader Bola Tinubu, Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, minister of transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, among others.

Lovely photos as Jonathan, wife meet Osinbajo at wedding of ex-governor's daughter

According to an earlier report by Legit.ng, Kehinde, daughter of former Ogun state governor, Otunba and Chief Mrs. Gbenga Daniel got married to her man Debola Williams at the Federal Palace Hotel in Ikoyi, Lagos state.

Former President Goodluck Jonathan and his wife, ex-first lady Dame Patience, and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo were among the dignitaries who attended the wedding on Saturday, August 7.

Despite belonging to different political parties, Osinbajo dressed in white agbada and black cap was spotted exchanging greetings with the former Nigerian presdient and his wife.

Wedding Continues in Plateau After As Abducted Bride-To-Be Regains Freedom

Meanwhile, there are indications that ramson has been paid for a bride-to-be, Farmat Paul, who was abducted a few hours before her wedding to be released.

A source privy to the incident said that ransom was paid for the release of Paul but could specifically state how much was paid.

Paul was released on Monday, January 3, by her abductors in Nguong community, Bokkos local government area of Plateau state.

At her release, Paul's wedding ceremony which was earlier suspended continued amid joy and jubilation in the community.

Source: Legit.ng