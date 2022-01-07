A documentary photographer attached to the office of the vice president has released very unique pictures of VP Osinbajo

Tolani Alli, a respected photojournalist, and visual storyteller shared the photos as she celebrated the new year

The photos revolve around the vice president's public and private moments which were not released alongside his official photographs in 2021

Aso Rock - Tolani Alli, the personal photographer to Professor Yemi Osinbajo, SAN has shared never-before-seen images of the vice president taken in 2021.

Alli, a former personal photographer to former Oyo state governor, Late Senator Abiola Ajimobi, released the photographs to mark the new year.

The photo shows the moment VP Osinbajo and his wife, Dolap met their grandchild. Photo credit: Tolani Alli

Source: Facebook

Acknowledging her boss and colleagues for their support in 2021, she wrote:

“My boss, principal, and subject who has been of immense support and help in a lot of ways that even he does not realize.

“Your work is easier if the person you work with allows for it — and PYO, Mrs. Dolapo Osinbajo, and their entire family have been a source of constant support every step of the way.

“There are also other individuals without which this year would not have been awesome for me; DCOS Mr. Ade Ipaye, Mr. Laolu, the media team, the security (DSS and police), and protocol unit who look out for us, ensure we have no issues, Every single staff member of the OVP and the entire presidency.

“Shoutout to my photo office team led by Deborah Adegbaju, Alex Ojo, Segun and so many others who work tirelessly and ensure that things run smoothly without them this wouldn’t have been possible.”

Photo shows VP Osinbajo in his official car with his Aide De Camp sitting in front of him. Photo credit: Tolani Alli

Source: Facebook

See all the photos shared by Alli here.

How Tolani shared photos of Osinbajo's private study sessions

Legit.ng had earlier reported on how Tolani recently shared never-before-seen images of the vice president's study sessions.

The photos were shared by the talented photojournalist to celebrate her first year anniversary working with the vice president as his special assistant on visual documentation.

Osinbajo, a pastor and academic is a renowned professor of law and former Attorney-General of Lagos state.

VP Yemi Osinbajo wins Leadership Newspaper Person of the Year 2021

Meanwhile, VP Osinbajo has been named the Leadership Newspaper Person of the Year 2021.

Professor Osinbajo was named alongside the Director-General of the World Trade Organisation, Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala.

The recognition which was announced recently set the social media abuzz with many Nigerians celebrating the vice president for the honour.

Source: Legit.ng