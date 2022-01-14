Global site navigation

Twitter Ban Lift: Oshiomhole Reacts, Says Some Nigerians Have Decided to be Toxic to Buhari's Govt
Nigeria

by  Esther Odili
  • Adams Oshiomhole, former chairman of the APC, has reacted to the recent lifting of the suspension on Twiter operations in Nigeria
  • Oshiomhole expressed disappointment over the attitude of some Nigerians after the ban was lifted by the federal government
  • The former governor of Edo state who returned to Twitter, on Thursday, January 13, made his position known in a tweet

Reactions have continued to trail the recent Twitter ban lifted by the federal government.

Recent is the former national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole lamenting that Nigerians have decided to be toxic to the government of President Muhammadu Buhari.

He said no matter the pro-people’s policies, some Nigerians, were simply toxic to the government, PM News reports.

Oshiomhole says Nigerians did not appreciate Buhari's move. Photo credit: Buhari Sallau
Source: Facebook

Oshiomhole, in a tweet, said no matter how hard one tried, one could not please everyone.

He wrote:

“No matter how hard you try, you can’t please everyone."

The former governor of Edo State returned to Twitter on Thursday, Thursday, January 13, seven months after it was banned by Buhari.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that the former national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Adams Oshiomhole and his wife, Iara on Saturday, September 25, made their first public appearance after months of being away from the spotlight.

It was reported that the couple stepped out to attend the service of songs held in honour of late multi-billionaire businessman, Capt Hosa Okunbo in London.

This would be the first time the ex-Edo state governor has been spotted with his better half amid alleged speculations that there was trouble in paradise.

Meanwhile, the minister of state for labour and employment, Festus Keyamo, has said that Nigeria is better off with the conditions reportedly met by microblogging site, Twitter.

Keyamo reacting to the lifting of the ban placed on Twitter by the Federal Government of Nigeria on Wednesday, January 12, congratulated Nigerians.

In his first tweet, the minister said that those who prioritised politics over patriotism can now see that Nigeria is better off with the conditions that have been met by the microblogging company.

