Adams Oshiomhole, former chairman of the APC, has reacted to the recent lifting of the suspension on Twiter operations in Nigeria

Oshiomhole expressed disappointment over the attitude of some Nigerians after the ban was lifted by the federal government

The former governor of Edo state who returned to Twitter, on Thursday, January 13, made his position known in a tweet

Reactions have continued to trail the recent Twitter ban lifted by the federal government.

Recent is the former national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole lamenting that Nigerians have decided to be toxic to the government of President Muhammadu Buhari.

He said no matter the pro-people’s policies, some Nigerians, were simply toxic to the government, PM News reports.

Oshiomhole says Nigerians did not appreciate Buhari's move. Photo credit: Buhari Sallau

Source: Facebook

Oshiomhole, in a tweet, said no matter how hard one tried, one could not please everyone.

He wrote:

“No matter how hard you try, you can’t please everyone."

The former governor of Edo State returned to Twitter on Thursday, Thursday, January 13, seven months after it was banned by Buhari.

Source: Legit.ng