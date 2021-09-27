Former APC national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole and his wife made their first public appearance as a couple in months

The two were spotted on Saturday, September 25, the Service of Songs of late Edo billionaire, Capt. Hosa Okunbo, in London

Photos of the couple have since gone viral on social media squashing alleged rumours that the APC chieftain and his wife are no longer together

The former national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Adams Oshiomhole and his wife, Iara on Saturday, September 25, made their first public appearance after months of being away from the spotlight.

The Punch reports that the couple stepped out to attend the service of songs held in honor of late multi-billionaire businessman, Capt Hosa Okunbo in London.

Adams Oshiomole and his wife, Iara attend the service of songs held in honor of Capt Hosa Okunbo. Photo credit: Victor Arogunyo, Shorgak G Joshua

Source: Facebook

This would be the first time the ex-Edo state governor has been spotted with his better half amid alleged speculations that there was trouble in paradise.

A source confirming the viral pictures of the couple on Sunday, September 27, stated Oshiomhole and his wife are still together, nullifying the divorce rumours that had pervaded the internet space for years.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Photos of the couple have since gone viral with many wondering whether they had gone their seperate ways as checks on Iara's social media pages show her last post was in October 2017.

Iara, who is from Cape Verde got married to Oshiomhole in a beautiful ceremony attended by many political bigwigs back in May 2015.

Why I'm in Disbelief, Deep Pain, Oshiomhole Speaks up in Lamentation

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the death of Okunbo has been described by Oshiomhole as an irrepairable loss to not only Nigeria, but humanity at large.

Oshiomhole in a message of condolence on Sunday, August 8, revealed that the news of Okunbo's death has left him in deep pain and disbelief.

The former national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) lamented that he is still finding it hard to come to terms with the reality that Okunbo is no more.

Embattled bank chairman, Tunde Ayeni, Okunbo fight over company ownership

Meanwhile, before his death, Okunbo had some confrontations with the former chairman of a bank, Tunde Ayeni.

Ayeni accused his business partner of alleged diversion of company funds and gross mismanagement, stating that his partner deceived him to take over the company.

He made this claim in a petition, of which the police and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission were recipients.

Source: Legit.ng