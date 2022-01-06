Senator Rashidi Ladoja has broken silence on the nomination of Senator Lekan Balogun as the next Olubadan of Ibadanland

Ladoja who is the Osi Olubadan of Ibadan backed Balogun as the next Ibadan monarch, saying there is no controversy

The former governor of Oyo state explained that Balogun who is the Otun Olubadan is the next in line after the death of Oba Saliu Adetunji Aje Ogunguniso 1

Ibadan, Oyo state - Senator Rashidi Ladoja, the Osi Olubadan of Ibadan, has said Senator Lekan Balogun, the Otun Olubadan, is the next in line to ascend the throne of Olubadan.

Ladoja, who is a former Oyo state governor, said this on Thursday, January 6, while receiving visitors at his residence in Bodija, The Nation reported.

Sen Rashidi Ladoja has said the Otun Olubadan, Lekan Balogun, is the next in line to become Olubadan after Oba Adetunji's death. Photo credits: News - Onaaratoday newspaper News Desk, Bisikay Ayedun

Source: Facebook

The respected politician also said there was no controversy surrounding the next Olubadan.

His words:

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Speaking while receiving visitors at his Bodija house, he said:

“Uninformed people are just causing unnecessary tension in Ibadan.

“There is no controversy about who becomes the next Olubadan after the demise of Oba Saliu Adetunji Aje Ogunguniso 1”.

I don't about letter written to Governor Seyi Makinde - Ladoja

Senator Ladoja also said he did not know anything about the letter written to Governor Seyi Makinde by a former Attorney General of the state, Michael Lana, who asked the governor to withhold the approval for the appointment of Lekan Balogun, The Punch reported.

Ten of the 11 members of the Olubadan-in-Council had on Wednesday, January 5, endorsed Lekan Balogun as the next Olubadan.

However, Ladoja's absence sparked suspicion that he was not in support of their action.

The Olubadan stool became vacant due to the death of Oba Adetunji on Sunday, January 2.

Delta governor Senator Ifeanyi Okowa mourns Olubadan of Ibadan

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Delta governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, has commiserated with Governor Seyi Makinde, the government, and people of Oyo state over the passing of the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Adetunji.

In a statement by his spokesman, Olisa Ifeajika, the governor noted that the late nonagenarian monarch was a courageous leader and one committed to the development of his kingdom and beyond.

Okowa prayed that the almighty God would grant the soul of the departed monarch eternal rest.

Source: Legit.ng