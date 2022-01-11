A short clip has shown the late Olubadan, Saliu Adetunji, playing with his family and singing as he stayed on his bed

The late Ibadan monarch forced laughter at different moments during the video despite the fact that he looked weak

Many Nigerians who reacted to the video said that it is good he brought up his children well while he was alive

A video shared by Goldmyne has shown the last moment the late Olubadan, Saliu Adetunji, had with his family members before he passed away.

In the emotional video, the king was on his bed as he was surrounded by many family members who sang with him.

The Olubadan sang and shook hands with one of his children. Photo source: @goldmyne

He was happy though looked weak

At a point, they switched to the monarch's song so he can sing along with them. Oba Saliu stopped them during the song so that he can take the lead.

It was a jovial atmosphere. Everybody felt good in the presence of the king. Despite looking frail, the late Olubadan tried laughing.

Watch the clip below:

At the time of writing the report, the video has gathered over 100 comments with thousands of reactions. Legit.ng compiled some of them:

amala_geng said:

"I don't know him but seeing what the children does it says it all. As only does children upbringing and his deeds can save him now, it clearly shows he directed them to know Allah..."

miz_winger said:

"As it should be normally....God pls keep us safe till our very old age."

lordnmb said:

"There will be a time in one’s life when no amount of INCOME/PROFITS will be enough."

am_fabrics_world said:

"Heya, baba knows he was getting closer RIP."

owopompin said:

"It's actually a beautiful thing to see....May God forgive him and grant him aljanat firdaus...ameen."

re_arrange2901 said:

"Baba wey don they see death already !!! May his soul rest in peace."

Prospective Olubadan receives support

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that of the 11 members of the Olubadan-in-Council, 10 gave their full support for the nomination of Lekan Balogun as the next Olubadan.

In addition, the council on Wednesday, January 5, dismissed claims that a legal tussle could thwart the succession to the Olubadan throne.

The council's position was made public by Osi Balogun of Ibadanland, High Chief Tajudeen Ajibola, during a briefing by the kingmakers on Wednesday.

