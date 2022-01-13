Aminu Baba, a suspect arrested in connection with his in nefarious activities has started to started confessing

The prominent businessman from Zamfara state on Thursday, Thursday 11, deals with in cars and other vehicles

Okoro who confessed to eating and selling human parts was arrested and paraded by the Edo state police

Aminu Baba, a dealer in cars and other vehicles at Aminchi Motors Gusau, Zamfara state, has opened up on his chiliing activities.

The prominent businessman who was arrested by the police last week, confessed eating and selling human parts to some unknown persons.

A businessman identified as Aminu Baba has , confessed eating and selling human parts. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

Source: Facebook

Daily Trust reported that Baba made the confession when he was paraded by the Edo police commissioner, Ayuba N Elkanah.

The suspect told journalists shortly after he was paraded that he has three wives and 19 children.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

It was gathered that the middle-age man was arrested last week over the killing and dismemberment of a 9-year-old boy in Gusau.

According to him, he employed two teenagers to scout for young boys to kill for him. After wards they had done that twice, getting N1million in return.

The suspect, however, remained silent on where he raised the money he used to pay the killers and collaborators in the state.

52-year-old father kills 3 children, dumps bodies inside deep freezer as police take strong action

In previous report by Legit.ng, the police in Enugu have arrested one Ifeanyi Amadikwa, 52, for allegedly killing his children and dumping their bodies in a spoilt deep freezer.

The police said two of the children were fathered by the suspect while the third child was his step-daughter.

Daniel Ndukwe, spokesperson of the Enugu police command, in a statement on Wednesday, January 12, said the children were found in the fridge with bruises during a search.

Police arrest woman supplying daughters, nieces to bandits for sex

In another report, the police have arrested a woman who allegedly supplies women to bandits at Galadimawa forest in Giwa local government area of Kaduna state.

Maryam Abubakar, a housewife and resident of Rugar Hanwa in Sabon Gari local government, who was arrested on Tuesday, December 21, confessed that she had been luring women, including her own daughters and nieces, to the bandits for sexual pleasure.

The Intelligence Response Team (IRT), a special police unit fighting kidnapping, made the arrest.

Source: Legit.ng