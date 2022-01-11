Men and women in Kano state have been urged not to swim together in the same pool as the government moved against such an act

Recently, the Kano state government has enforced laws that would stop men and women to be in the same pool

This development was backed by the state’s Task Force on Tourism Development Levy, and supported by the government in a bid to restore orderliness in the society

As part of its efforts in ensuring orderliness is maintained in the society, the Kano state government has banned men and women from swimming in the same pool, smoking shisha, and entry of children into hotels.

The Punch reports that these laws were enforced by the state’s Task Force on Tourism Development Levy.

The Chairman of the Committee, Baffa Dan-Agundi, noted that these laws followed a meeting with hotel and event centre owners.

The governor of Kano state had a special meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday, January 2021. Photo credit: Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje OFR

Source: Facebook

Sahara Reporters added that Dan-agundi said this after a meeting with the owners of hotels, restaurants and event centres to inform them of the new development.

The committee informed them of a new levy by the state government that will help in sanitizing their places of business for the purpose of avoiding acts of prostitution in the state.

Source: Legit.ng