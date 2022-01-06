There is brewing tension in five communities in Zamfara state as bandits have carried out another fresh attack

Recent is the attack in Anka and Bukkuyum local government areas of the state, as many flee for their lives

Meanwhile, the state has become the hotbed of violent attacks by gunmen who threaten the source of livelihood of the residents and as well their safety

Zamfara state- There is tension in some communities in Zamfara state as hundreds of residents scamper for safety following an attack in five communities in Anka and Bukkuyum local government areas of Zamfara state.

Premium Times report that residents have been trouping into Anka town after bandits killed many people in their villages.

Legit.ng gathered that the number of those killed was yet to be ascertained.

The governor is worried as the state becomes the hotbed of violent attacks in recent times. Photo credit: Governor Bello Matawalle

The newspaper reported further that the villages attacked are Tungar Geza, Rafin Gero, Kurfar Danya, Kewaye and Tungar Na More.

An anonymous source who spoke to VOA Hausa as monitored by the newspaper disclosed that the attacks started from Barikin Daji in what was described as a fight between the bandits and Yan Sakai (the unofficial vigilante members).

