The efforts of the Ebonyi state government to complement the hard work of security agencies have suffered a setback

One of the operatives of the newly inaugurated Ebubeagu security teams has been brutally murdered by unknown gunmen

The Ebubeagu security network is one of the resolutions of the five southeast state governors to tackle the insecurity in the region

Abakaliki - The Ebonyi state police command on Sunday, January 9 confirmed the killing of a member of Ebubeagu Security Network.

The victim, Ifeanyi Orogbo, 32, was killed and his remains partially burnt by the assailants, the police said in a statement published by the News Agency of Nigeria.

Governor Umahi recently inaugurated Ebubeagu in Ebonyi state. Photo credit: Ebonyi state government

The Ebonyi police command spokesperson, Loveth Odah, said the incident occurred on Saturday night, January 8 in Igweledeoha, Amagu, in Ikwo local government area of the state.

Her words:

“He was partially burnt by the unknown persons in his beer parlour shop on Agubia road.”

Odah said two suspects have been arrested in connection with the crime.

Ebonyi govt dismisses EbubeAgu links to politics

Meanwhile, the Ebonyi state government has explained that the state command of Ebubeagu security outfit was not created for political purposes.

The Guardian newspaper reports that the commissioner for information and orientation in the state, Barrister Orji Uchenna Orji, said despite attempts by disgruntled elements to politicise the issue, Umahi rode on the resolutions of the five southeast state governors to establish the outfit.

