Concerns are mounting in Lagos as COVID-19 cases in the commercial city are increasing by the day

Authorities in the state are now worried as Lagos has recorded 30 deaths in a few days due to the pandemic

The Lagos state chief executive, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu lamented that cases of infections are rising

Lagos - The rise in the number of COVID-19-related fatalities recorded in the last week presents a worrying trend of the third wave of the pandemic in Lagos as Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Monday, August 2 briefed the residents on the development.

Governor Sanwo-Olu confirmed that Lagos had been recording a daily average of six deaths at its isolation centres in the last week.

Gov Sanwo-Olu has warned that COVID-19 cases are on the rise in Lagos state.

Cases overview in Lagos state

A statement sent to Legit.ng by Sanwo-Olu's spokesman, Gboyega Akosile quoted the governor as saying:

“As at August 1, the positivity rate rises to 8.9 per cent, which is an eight-fold increase over the recorded figure a month ago.

“This has resulted in 4,300 confirmed cases in July alone and 352 admissions into our isolation facilities. Essentially, we have recorded on average six deaths per day since last week. The situation at hand should rightly alarm all of us.”

On Sunday, July 12, Governor Sanwo-Olu expressed concern over the increasing coronavirus cases in the state.

The governor said isolation centres in Lagos have recorded a five per cent increase in occupancy in two weeks.

He added that there is every reason to believe the state is witnessing the third wave.

Recall that the University of Lagos (UNILAG) on Wednesday, July 14, confirmed what appears to be the third wave of COVID-19 on its campus as some students were said to have been infected.

In a statement released by its spokesman, Nonye Oguama, UNILAG said there is an increased number of patients at the University of Lagos Medical Centre showing symptoms of the virus.

The school said it will address the issue according to stipulated guidelines of the federal and state governments.

